Browns Appear to Ban Wrong Person for Throwing Beer at Titans

A fan threw beer on Logan Ryan of the Titans during Sunday's game against the Browns, and it appears Cleveland punished the wrong person.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 11, 2019

Even in the season where everything was supposed to turn around for the Browns, they couldn't help but get started on the wrong foot.

As if getting trampled by 30 at home in Week 1 wasn't bad enough, it appears Cleveland has also banned somebody from FirstEnergy Stadium who has no business getting banned.

To cap off the 43–13 shellacking, Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler intercepted Baker Mayfield and returned the turnover for a touchdown. He and some of his teammates jumped in the stands to celebrate with some Tennessee fans in attendance, and on their way off the railing following their leap, a man in a Mayfield jersey can be spotted throwing beer on Logan Ryan, Butler and the rest of the group.

The NFLPA reached out to the league to make sure something happened. The Browns reached out to a man who appeared to be the culprit and banned him from the stadium for life.

Cleveland contacted the wrong guy, according to Cleveland Scene. Browns fan Eric Smith said the team identified him as the bad fan but it couldn’t have possibly been him because it’s been years since he actually went to a game. Plus, he told Cleveland Scene that he was DJ'ing a wedding that day. 

As seen by Smith's Instagram, he appears to be a bit larger and has a more trimmed beard than the man wearing sunglasses who actually threw the beer.

You can see a more zoomed-in look at the beer throwing thanks to Deadspin, and you'll be able to see Eric Smith is almost certainly not the bad guy here.

Maybe the Browns will find the real guy. Or maybe he'll come to the next home game against the Rams ready to strike again.

 

