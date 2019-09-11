Even in the season where everything was supposed to turn around for the Browns, they couldn't help but get started on the wrong foot.

As if getting trampled by 30 at home in Week 1 wasn't bad enough, it appears Cleveland has also banned somebody from FirstEnergy Stadium who has no business getting banned.

To cap off the 43–13 shellacking, Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler intercepted Baker Mayfield and returned the turnover for a touchdown. He and some of his teammates jumped in the stands to celebrate with some Tennessee fans in attendance, and on their way off the railing following their leap, a man in a Mayfield jersey can be spotted throwing beer on Logan Ryan, Butler and the rest of the group.

This @budlight’s for you?@RealLoganRyan and the @Titans got doused by beer by a @Browns fan after the Malcolm Butler pick-6. 🍺 pic.twitter.com/mQ4QAO8ztM — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 9, 2019

The NFLPA reached out to the league to make sure something happened. The Browns reached out to a man who appeared to be the culprit and banned him from the stadium for life.

Cleveland contacted the wrong guy, according to Cleveland Scene. Browns fan Eric Smith said the team identified him as the bad fan but it couldn’t have possibly been him because it’s been years since he actually went to a game. Plus, he told Cleveland Scene that he was DJ'ing a wedding that day.

I legit just got a got from the @Browns telling me I've been banned from the stadium for throwing the beer in Logan Ryan's face Sunday. I'm fairly certain I haven't been to a game since 2010. — Eric Smith (@TheBeardedDJ) September 11, 2019

As seen by Smith's Instagram, he appears to be a bit larger and has a more trimmed beard than the man wearing sunglasses who actually threw the beer.

You can see a more zoomed-in look at the beer throwing thanks to Deadspin, and you'll be able to see Eric Smith is almost certainly not the bad guy here.

Maybe the Browns will find the real guy. Or maybe he'll come to the next home game against the Rams ready to strike again.