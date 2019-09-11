Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to Practice after Injuring Ankle vs. Jaguars

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will practice Wednesday after injuring his ankle in Sunday's 40-26 win against the Jaguars.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 11, 2019

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will practice Wednesday after injuring his ankle in Sunday's 40-26 win against the Jaguars, head coach Andy Reid told reporters. 

Reid said of Mahomes, "Right now, he feels pretty good." 

The 23-year-old Mahomes briefly left Sunday's game midway through the second quarter after he appeared to roll his left ankle when swarmed by Jaguars defenders on third-and-7 from Jacksonville's 7-yard line. Mahomes was seen limping off the field but returned on the next play with a taped ankle. 

Last year, Mahomes threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns. Mahomes finished Sunday's game with 378 yards on 25-of-33 passing with three touchdowns.

