Rams' Aqib Talib on Blown Pass Interference vs. Saints: 'That's a New Orleans Problem'

Talib and the Rams defeated New Orleans 26-23 in the 2018 NFC Championship.

By Michael Shapiro
September 12, 2019

We're just seven months removed from a key blown pass interference call in the 2018 NFC Championship, but the Rams aren't looking to the past before their Week 2 matchup with the Saints on Sunday. 

"That's a New Orleans problem," Rams cornerback Aqib Talib said on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Lindsey Thiry. "It's not an L.A. problem."

Los Angeles and New Orleans squared off in the 2018 NFC title game, a 26-23 overtime victory for the Rams. The contest was marred by controversy in the fourth quarter, as Rams corner Nickell Robey-Coleman appeared to get away with a blatant pass interference late in the contest. 

Robey-Coleman says he's been frequently asked about the missed call during the offseason. 

"Probably over a little over 4,000 to 5,000 times, easy," Robey-Coleman told Thiry.

The Rams lost to the Patriots 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII after defeating the Saints. As for New Orleans, it enters 2019 seeking the franchise's second Super Bowl appearance in the last 11 seasons.

Los Angeles will host New Orleans in the Week 2 rematch on Sunday. Kickoff from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET.

