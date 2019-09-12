Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White left the team's Thursday Night Football clash against the Panthers with a knee injury, the team announced, adding that the rookie will not return.

White left the field shortly before the game was delayed due to severe weather in Charlotte with 8:31 remaining in the first quarter. The teams were scoreless when White went to the locker room and remained so going into the delay. Play resumed around 30 minutes after both teams retreated in light of lightning and the fans were evacuated.

Tampa Bay selected the former LSU linebacker with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft in April. White tallied six total tackles in his NFL debut against the 49ers during Week 1. He added two tackles on Thursday Night before exiting the game.

White finished his last season with the Tigers with 123 tackles, three forced fumbles and three sacks en route to winning the 2018 Butkus Award as the top linebacker in college football.