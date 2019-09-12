Bucs' Devin White Exits Thursday Night Game vs. Panthers With Knee Injury

Thursday night marked White's second NFL appearance.

By Emily Caron
September 12, 2019

Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White left the team's Thursday Night Football clash against the Panthers with a knee injury, the team announced, adding that the rookie will not return.

White left the field shortly before the game was delayed due to severe weather in Charlotte with 8:31 remaining in the first quarter. The teams were scoreless when White went to the locker room and remained so going into the delay. Play resumed around 30 minutes after both teams retreated in light of lightning and the fans were evacuated.

Tampa Bay selected the former LSU linebacker with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft in April. White tallied six total tackles in his NFL debut against the 49ers during Week 1. He added two tackles on Thursday Night before exiting the game.

White finished his last season with the Tigers with 123 tackles, three forced fumbles and three sacks en route to winning the 2018 Butkus Award as the top linebacker in college football.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message