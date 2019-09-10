Antonio Brown is expected to make his Patriots debut on Sunday against the Dolphins, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The four-time All-Pro reportedly made the trip with the Patriots to Miami on Saturday.

Brown was accused of raping his former trainer Britney Taylor in a federal lawsuit filed on Tuesday. Taylor's suit stated that Brown sexually assaulted her three times between 2017-18, culminating with the alleged rape in May 2018.

The wide receiver practiced with the Patriots throughout the week despite Taylor's allegations. New England head coach Bill Belichick briefly addressed the controversy surrounding Brown before Wednesday's practice, telling the media, "we've looked into the situation, we're taking it very seriously."

Brown signed with the Patriots on Sept. 7, the same day he was released by the Raiders. He played nine seasons with the Steelers before getting traded to Oakland in March.

New England defeated the Steelers in Week 1 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Kickoff on Sunday against Miami is slated for 1 p.m. ET.