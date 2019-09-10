Report: Antonio Brown Expected to Play for Patriots vs. Dolphins in Week 2

Brown practiced with the Patriots throughout the week despite facing allegations of rape and sexual assault.

By Michael Shapiro
September 10, 2019

Antonio Brown is expected to make his Patriots debut on Sunday against the Dolphins, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The four-time All-Pro reportedly made the trip with the Patriots to Miami on Saturday. 

Brown was accused of raping his former trainer Britney Taylor in a federal lawsuit filed on Tuesday. Taylor's suit stated that Brown sexually assaulted her three times between 2017-18, culminating with the alleged rape in May 2018. 

The wide receiver practiced with the Patriots throughout the week despite Taylor's allegations. New England head coach Bill Belichick briefly addressed the controversy surrounding Brown before Wednesday's practice, telling the media, "we've looked into the situation, we're taking it very seriously."

Brown signed with the Patriots on Sept. 7, the same day he was released by the Raiders. He played nine seasons with the Steelers before getting traded to Oakland in March. 

New England defeated the Steelers in Week 1 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Kickoff on Sunday against Miami is slated for 1 p.m. ET. 

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message