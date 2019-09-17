Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey told reporters that he is "focused on being the best teammate I can be while I’m here in Jacksonville" despite demanding a trade from the team.

Ramsey requested a trade from the Jaguars on Monday night. The request came shortly after a heated sideline confrontation with head coach Doug Marrone during Jacksonville's 13-12 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

"I want all my dogs to go out there and ball. I want to go out and ball with them–if I'm still here," Ramsey said on Tuesday.

"S*** happens. It is what it is." Says he'll let God and his agent do their work. Asked follow-up questions, he keeps saying he's excited to play Thursday. "I want all my dogs to go out there and ball. I want to go out and ball with them -- if I'm still here." — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 17, 2019

Ramsey says his relationship has grown with everyone -- PR, janitors, even media. "I don't f*** with y'all, now I do." Apologizes again for the cursing. Emphasizes: "As long as I'm here, y'all going to get everything out of me." — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 17, 2019

Jacksonville drafted Ramsey with the No. 5 pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Ramsey is a two-time Pro Bowler with nine interceptions in his last three seasons.

The Jaguars fell to 0–2 in 2019 with Sunday's loss to Houston. They finished last in the AFC South in 2018 after reaching the AFC Championship in 2017.