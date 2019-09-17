Jaguars Cornerback Jalen Ramsey Doesn't Want Trade Request to be a Distraction

Ramsey requested a trade out of Jacksonville after the Jaguars' 13-12 loss to the Texans on Sunday. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 17, 2019

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey told reporters that he is "focused on being the best teammate I can be while I’m here in Jacksonville" despite demanding a trade from the team.

Ramsey requested a trade from the Jaguars on Monday night. The request came shortly after a heated sideline confrontation with head coach Doug Marrone during Jacksonville's 13-12 loss to the Texans on Sunday. 

"I want all my dogs to go out there and ball. I want to go out and ball with them–if I'm still here," Ramsey said on Tuesday.

Jacksonville drafted Ramsey with the No. 5 pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Ramsey is a two-time Pro Bowler with nine interceptions in his last three seasons. 

The Jaguars fell to 0–2 in 2019 with Sunday's loss to Houston. They finished last in the AFC South in 2018 after reaching the AFC Championship in 2017. 

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message