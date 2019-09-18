Daniel Jones' Giants Jersey Sales Spike After Earning Starting Slot Over Eli Manning

Jones was named the Giants starter fo Week 3 on Tuesday.

By Emily Caron
September 18, 2019

Jersey sales for Giants quarterback Daniel Jones spiked after the rookie was named the Giants starter for Week 3 instead of franchise face Eli Manning on Tuesday.

Sales of Jones's No. 8 jersey have jumped by 500% since coach Pat Shurmur publicly passed him the baton and decided to bench Manning, according to the New York Post.

More Jones jerseys were sold on Tuesday than during the prior two weeks combined, according to the Post. This makes the 22-year-old the highest-selling NFL player who has yet to start a regular-season game. 

Despite no longer holding the keys to the Giants' offense, Manning still holds the franchise's top-selling jersey in the time that Fanatics has been tracking the statistic.

The Duke product was taken by New York with the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL draft as Manning's presumed successor. Though Jones may not have been expected to take over so soon, Manning put together two disappointing starts in the season-opening loss to the Cowboys in Dallas and a home-opening loss to the Bills in Week 2.

Jones posted 8,201 yards, 52 touchdowns and 29 interceptions during his three seasons as a Blue Devil. His first NFL start will come on Sunday as the Giants face the Buccaneers on the road at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message