Jersey sales for Giants quarterback Daniel Jones spiked after the rookie was named the Giants starter for Week 3 instead of franchise face Eli Manning on Tuesday.

Sales of Jones's No. 8 jersey have jumped by 500% since coach Pat Shurmur publicly passed him the baton and decided to bench Manning, according to the New York Post.

More Jones jerseys were sold on Tuesday than during the prior two weeks combined, according to the Post. This makes the 22-year-old the highest-selling NFL player who has yet to start a regular-season game.

Despite no longer holding the keys to the Giants' offense, Manning still holds the franchise's top-selling jersey in the time that Fanatics has been tracking the statistic.

The Duke product was taken by New York with the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL draft as Manning's presumed successor. Though Jones may not have been expected to take over so soon, Manning put together two disappointing starts in the season-opening loss to the Cowboys in Dallas and a home-opening loss to the Bills in Week 2.

Jones posted 8,201 yards, 52 touchdowns and 29 interceptions during his three seasons as a Blue Devil. His first NFL start will come on Sunday as the Giants face the Buccaneers on the road at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.