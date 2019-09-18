Head coach Sean Payton told reporters on Wednesday that he does not plan to place Saints quarterback Drew Brees on Injured Reserve. He indicated that the team believes Brees could return within eight weeks. The 12-time Pro Bowler was initially expected to be sidelined approximately six weeks but a timetable for his return wasn't going to be known until after his surgery.

Brees was scheduled to undergo surgery on his throwing hand on Wednesday morning in Los Angeles with Dr. Steven Shinn. The Supr Bowl XLIV MVP is believed to have a ligament issue on his throwing thumb after injuring his throwing hand in the Sunday's 27-9 loss to the Rams. Brees was removed after he hit his throwing hand on Aaron Donald during a pass rush in the first quarter.

Brees, 40, was 3-for-5 for 38 yards and one interception before leaving the game. He was replaced by Teddy Bridgewater after exiting. The backup went 17-of-30 for 165 yards and was sacked twice in the loss to Los Angeles.

The Saints next face the Seahawks on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.