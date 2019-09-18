Report: Jaguars Unlikely to Deal Jalen Ramsey Before Week 3 vs. Titans

The Jaguars will reportedly tab Friday as the "most likely target date" for a potential Ramsey trade.

By Michael Shapiro
September 18, 2019

The Jaguars don't plan to trade cornerback Jalen Ramsey before their Week 3 matchup against the Titans on Thursday, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

Jacksonville will reportedly target Friday as the "most likely" day for a potential Ramsey trade, per Rapoport. 

Ramsey requested a trade from Jacksonville on Monday night, one day after a sideline confrontation with head coach Doug Marrone. Jacksonville fell to 0–2 on Sunday after a 13-12 loss to the Texans in Houston.

The Florida State product acknowledged the trade request when speaking to the media on Tuesday, but said he plans to play until he is dealt

"I want all my dogs to go out there and ball. I want to go out and ball with them–if I'm still here," Ramsey said.

Jacksonville drafted Ramsey with the No. 5 pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Ramsey is a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro with nine career interceptions.

The Jaguars reached the AFC Championship in 2017. They finished last in the AFC South last season at 5–11. 

