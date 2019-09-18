Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was limited in practice with a calf injury on Wednesday, according to the team's injury report.

Per the Boston Herald's Karen Guregian, Brady's injury is not expected to be serious.

Through two weeks of the 2019 season, Brady has thrown for 605 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. He's completed 71.4% of his passes for a quarterback rating of 83.7.

Brady is the latest starting quarterback to be dealing with an injury. Ben Roethlisberger was ruled out for the season with an elbow injury on Monday, while Drew Brees will be sidelined at least six weeks after needed thumb injury.

The Patriots are coming off of dominant back-to-back wins over the Steelers and Dolphins. New England opened the season with a 33–3 win against Pittsburgh and followed the performance with a 43–0 routing of the Dolphins in Week 2.

The Patriots will face the Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.