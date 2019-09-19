NFL Week 3 Expert Picks Against the Spread

Quickly

  • Chiefs or Ravens? Rams or Browns? Our NFL experts pick every Week 3 game against the spread.
By The MMQB Staff
September 19, 2019

Week 3 in the NFL is an interesting one, as we have some marquee matchups along with two games featuring spreads of at least three touchdowns. Below are our experts picking the games against the spread this season.

Jacob Feldman, SI Media Staff Writer
Gary Gramling, Senior Editor
Max Meyer, Producer, SI Gambling Vertical
Jimmy Traina, SI Media Columnist

Season-long standings
Gramling 19-11-2
Meyer: 17-13-2
Traina 14-16-2
Feldman 11-19-2

Tennessee Titans (-1.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars

Denver Broncos at Green Bay Packers (-8)

Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles (-7)

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5)

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills (-6)

Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts (-2)

Oakland Raiders at Minnesota Vikings (-8)

New York Jets at New England Patriots (-22.5)

Miami Dolphins at Dallas Cowboys (-21)

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6.5)

Carolina Panthers (-2.5) at Arizona Cardinals

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks (-4.5)

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers (-3)

Pittsburgh Steelers at San Francisco 49ers (-6.5)

Los Angeles Rams (-3) at Cleveland Browns

Chicago Bears (-4) at Washington Redskins

NFL

