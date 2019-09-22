Patriots coach Bill Belichick did not appreciate being asked about Antonio Brown ahead of the team's game against the Jets on Sunday.

After a tumultuous week that resulted in Brown's release on Friday, CBS Sports' Dana Jacobson caught up with Belichick during warmups. As expected, Jacobson asked a question about Brown, specifically what the “final straw” was that forced the Patriots to release the troubled receiver.

"We're focused on the Jets today," Belichick responded before appearing to stare down Jacobson at the end of the interview.

Bill Belichick gave the death stare... pic.twitter.com/czX2KJ9G0D — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 22, 2019

Brown's release followed the announcement of an NFL investigation regarding alleged harassment and intimidation, The MMQB's Robert Klemko reported on Friday. The Patriots and the NFL spoke to Brown and advised him to no longer contact his accuser, a female artist he hired to paint a mural at his Pennsylvania home, upon learning of the alleged harassment, per Klemko.

Brown was signed on Sept. 7 and played in Week 2 for the Patriots at Miami. He caught four passes for 56 yards and one touchdown.

Belichick had previously walked out of his press conference Friday morning after getting fed up with questions regarding Brown.