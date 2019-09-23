Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown shared a four-class schedule at his alma mater, Central Michigan, on his Instagram story on Monday.

Brown posted a photo of his schedule with the caption "Back to school" and tagged the Central Michigan athletic department's Instagram.

According to MLive.com, the schedule consists of a management class, an English class, a religion and a sociology class.

Brown did not graduate from Central Michigan before he declared for the NFL in 2009.

Brown's enrollment comes just days after he was cut from the New England Patriots on Friday. Brown's release followed the announcement of an NFL investigation regarding alleged harassment and intimidation, The MMQB's Robert Klemko reported. The Patriots and the NFL spoke to Brown and advised him to no longer contact his accuser, a female artist he hired to paint a mural at his Pennsylvania home, upon learning of the alleged harassment, per Klemko.

Klemko reported on Thursday that Brown allegedly sent "intimidating" text messages to the woman who says he made an "unwanted sexual advance" toward her in 2017. The woman's allegation was initially reported in Klemko's story published on Monday revealing Brown's history of disturbing conduct. Screenshots of the texts allegedly include Brown sending a photo of the accuser's children, as well as instructions to associates to "look up her background history."

On Monday, the NFL interviewed Brown's first accuser, Britney Taylor, who claims in a civil suit that Brown assaulted her twice before raping her. The league also interviewed Brown's second accuser on Friday. Through his lawyer, Brown denies all allegations.

Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN that there were several teams interested in the wide receiver, and wanted "information regarding his legal situation and the NFL investigation," before possibly signing him.

Brown went on a social media tirade on Sunday, announcing he "will not be playing in the NFL anymore." The league said Brown will not be placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List as long as he is a free agent.