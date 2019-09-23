Panthers' Cam Newton Ruled Out for Week 4 vs. Texans With Foot Injury

Newton will miss his second straight week for the Panthers.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 23, 2019

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has been ruled out for the second consecutive week with a foot injury, the team announced on Monday.

Newton, who sat out Sunday's win over the Cardinals, will also miss Carolina's game against the Texans on Sunday.

"What Cam needs right now is time and rest for his foot. We want him at 100 percent when he’s ready, so there’s no exact timetable for his return," coach Ron Rivera said. "At this point, we’re going to go forward with Kyle (Allen) as our starter."

Newton missed practice last week after being diagnosed with a mid-foot sprain in the preseason. He appeared to aggravate the injury in Carolina's Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers and was listed as day-to-day before being written off for last week's game.

The Panthers signed second-year quarterback Kyle Allen as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Allen went 19-for-26 with 261 yards with four touchdowns and a 144.4 passer rating against the Cardinals to improve his career record to 2-0.

Kickoff between the Panthers and Texans is slated for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

