Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey has called in sick and informed the team that he will not be practicing on Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

According to Schefter, Ramsey called the team Sunday night to tell them he thinks he has the flu and needed to be sidelined for practice.

Ramsey requested a trade after Week 2's loss to the Texans after he felt disrespected by the Jaguars organization, revealing in a recent episode of Uninterrupted's "17 Weeks" podcast that an upsetting conversation with team management was the final push for his decision.

Ramsey played in the Jaguars' win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, although his stance on being dealt has not changed. The Jaguars have no plans to trade Ramsey despite his request.

Schefter added that Ramsey may not practice at all this week as a result of the standstill.

Ramsey has 18 total tackles and one forced fumble through three games this season.

The Jaguars (1–2) play the Broncos (0–3) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.