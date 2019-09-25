Antonio Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus said he believes the wide receiver "wants to continue his career in the NFL" despite tweeting Sunday that his time in the pros was done.

"I have had discussions with a few teams that are very interested in him and want to know about his future and what's going on with the NFL," Rosenhaus said on Warren Sapp's "99 Problems" podcast, which was posted on Wednesday. "Hopefully when that is all resolved, Antonio will be able to continue his Hall of Fame career.

Brown was cut from New England on Friday following the announcement of an NFL investigation regarding alleged harassment and intimidation, The MMQB's Robert Klemko reported. The MMQB reported that Brown allegedly sent "intimidating" text messages to the woman who says he made an "unwanted sexual advance" toward her in 2017. The woman's allegation was initially reported in Klemko's story published last week, which revealed Brown's history of disturbing conduct.

After his release, Brown went on a social media tirade, in which he announced his NFL career was over. On Monday, Brown shared he enrolled at classes at Central Michigan.

"It's a very difficult time for him, not playing," Rosenhaus added. "We expected him to be playing against the Jets on Sunday, so it's tough for someone who loves the game not to be playing right now and the hope is that we will cooperate with the NFL in its investigation and get him back with a team to continue this tremendous career he's had."

After a controversial offseason with the Raiders, Brown was signed by the Patriots on Sept. 9. He only played one game with the team before his release.