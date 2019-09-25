Redskins' Keenum Has Foot Injury, Status vs. Giants in Doubt

Case Keenum's foot injury could put him in danger of not starting at quarterback for the Redskins on Sunday at the Giants.

By Associated Press
September 25, 2019

ASHBURN, Va.—Case Keenum's foot injury could put him in danger of not starting at quarterback for the Redskins on Sunday at the Giants.

Keenum was listed as a nonparticipant in practice Wednesday. Because the Redskins only went through a walkthrough, the injury report is an approximation of what would have happened in a full practice.

Longtime backup Colt McCoy was listed as a full participant. McCoy has been inactive the first three weeks while still dealing with the lingering effects of breaking his right leg.

Coach Jay Gruden said Tuesday that Keenum deserved a chance to remain the starter after turning the ball over five times in a loss to Chicago on Monday night. It's unclear if Keenum's injury is severe enough to change that course of action.

If Keenum can't play, the 0-3 Redskins will either turn to McCoy or ask first-round pick Dwayne Haskins to make his NFL debut.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message