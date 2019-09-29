Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield dissed Rex Ryan once again Sunday after Cleveland's 40-25 win over the Ravens.

Last week, Ryan, a former Jets coach, called Mayfield "overrated as hell" on ESPN's Get Up. When reporters brought up Ryan's comments with Mayfield, the Browns quarterback dismissed them, saying, "It's whatever."

"In the wise words of Freddie Kitchens, 'if you don't wear orange and brown you don't matter,'" Mayfield said. "And Rex Ryan doesn't have any colors right now for a reason."

Well after Sunday's win, Mayfield was asked if Ryan's comments fueled him at all. And the quarterback didn't mince words.

"Absolutely not. Rex Ryan does not get any credit for this week’s win."

Baker Mayfield says Rex Ryan's criticism wasn't motivation to win. pic.twitter.com/7TV5NmHZQi — ESPN (@espn) September 29, 2019

While Mayfield dismissed Ryan's comments, the former coach Ryan appeared on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown in a brown suit and orange tie.

Rex Ryan w/ a nod to #Browns fans this morning on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown, wearing a brown suit + orange tie. pic.twitter.com/YP3bF7s8sm — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) September 29, 2019

Mayfield went 20-for-30 on Sunday, throwing for 342 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Before Sunday's game, he had thrown only three touchdowns with five interceptions.

The Browns next face the 49ers on Oct. 7.