Timeline: Vontaze Burfict's History of NFL Suspensions and Ejections

Vontaze Burfict is facing a season-long suspension for his most recent illegal hit. 

By Khadrice Rollins
September 30, 2019

Vontaze Burfict was hit with his worst punishment yet on Monday.

The Raiders linebacker was ejected Sunday for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts tight end Jack Doyle. Now, Burfict will face a season-long suspension for the hit and cut his first season in Oakland short, barring a successful appeal.

Burfict's suspension could seem harsh considering there is no expected suspension for Eagles defensive lineman Derek Barnett after his helmet-to-helmet hit on Thursday night against the PackersHowever, Burfict has a long history of questionable hits that dates back to his high school daysIn the NFL, he has repeatedly been fined for bad behavior, racking up more than $4 million in lost salary due to fines and forfeited game checks. 

Burfict has also served several bans for rule violations. Here's a look at the linebacker's history of ejections and suspensions. 

Jan. 9, 2016

Burfict earned his first NFL suspension for a helmet-to-helmet hit he delivered in a playoff game against the Steelers while he was still with the Bengals. Late in the wild card matchup against Cincinnati's AFC North rival, Burfict delivered a shot to wide receiver Antonio Brown that concussed the All-Pro and kept him out of Pittsburgh's divisional playoff game the next week. The shot and ensuing penalty also played a role in costing the Bengals the game and got Burfict suspended for the first three games of the next season.

Aug. 19, 2017

Burfict got himself in hot water this time for a preseason hit against Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman. The league initially issued a five-game suspension against Burfict, but he was able to win an appeal to reduce his punishment to three games.

Nov. 12, 2017

Burfict was ejected from a game against the Titans after making contact with an official following a dust-up over a late hit he was penalized for. However, there was no further punishment for the incident.

April 12, 2018

The Bengals announced Burfict would be suspended the first four games of the season for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. Burfict lost an appeal even though the medication he was flagged for was something he was taking after suffering a concussion and then a Grade 3 shoulder AC sprain in the same month.

Sept. 29, 2019

Burfict was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Doyle.

Sept. 30, 2019

Burfict was suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season. The league's official announcement mentioned Burfict's "extensive history of rules violations factored into this decision regarding accountability measures."

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message