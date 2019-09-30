Vontaze Burfict was hit with his worst punishment yet on Monday.

The Raiders linebacker was ejected Sunday for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts tight end Jack Doyle. Now, Burfict will face a season-long suspension for the hit and cut his first season in Oakland short, barring a successful appeal.

Burfict's suspension could seem harsh considering there is no expected suspension for Eagles defensive lineman Derek Barnett after his helmet-to-helmet hit on Thursday night against the Packers. However, Burfict has a long history of questionable hits that dates back to his high school days. In the NFL, he has repeatedly been fined for bad behavior, racking up more than $4 million in lost salary due to fines and forfeited game checks.

Burfict has also served several bans for rule violations. Here's a look at the linebacker's history of ejections and suspensions.

Jan. 9, 2016

Burfict earned his first NFL suspension for a helmet-to-helmet hit he delivered in a playoff game against the Steelers while he was still with the Bengals. Late in the wild card matchup against Cincinnati's AFC North rival, Burfict delivered a shot to wide receiver Antonio Brown that concussed the All-Pro and kept him out of Pittsburgh's divisional playoff game the next week. The shot and ensuing penalty also played a role in costing the Bengals the game and got Burfict suspended for the first three games of the next season.

Aug. 19, 2017

Burfict got himself in hot water this time for a preseason hit against Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman. The league initially issued a five-game suspension against Burfict, but he was able to win an appeal to reduce his punishment to three games.

Nov. 12, 2017

Burfict was ejected from a game against the Titans after making contact with an official following a dust-up over a late hit he was penalized for. However, there was no further punishment for the incident.

April 12, 2018

The Bengals announced Burfict would be suspended the first four games of the season for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. Burfict lost an appeal even though the medication he was flagged for was something he was taking after suffering a concussion and then a Grade 3 shoulder AC sprain in the same month.

Sept. 29, 2019

Burfict was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Doyle.

Sept. 30, 2019

Here is the official announcement on #Raiders LB Vontaze Burfict, who is suspended without pay for the rest of 2019. Jon Runyan wrote: “There were no mitigating circumstances on this play.” pic.twitter.com/DdoXyTb5ax — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2019

Burfict was suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season. The league's official announcement mentioned Burfict's "extensive history of rules violations factored into this decision regarding accountability measures."