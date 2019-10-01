Khalil Mack has finally explained his infamous quote that went viral on Sunday following the Bears' 16-6 win over the Vikings.

Following the victory, Mack didn't want to make a big deal about the home win over a division rival with 12 games still remaining, according to the Chicago Tribune's Dan Wiederer. And thus Mack gave this great quote that will live on in the hearts of Bears fans for the rest of the season.

"A dog that poop fast don't poop for long, man," Mack said after the game.

On Tuesday, according to Wiederer, Mack said that he keeps getting asked about the quote's meaning. Wonder why?

Mack explained how it goes back to when his former Raiders defensive line coach Jethro Franklin would gather players every week and show clips of the group's sacks from the previous game.

"He didn’t say 'poop,'" Mack said. "But I had to kind of make it PG rated."

He went on to explain, "It really means that anybody can start fast. But it's about the whole race. You know what I'm saying? It's the whole season. Being consistent."

So, while Mack clarified he does have a dog at home, and we do get what he's saying, we still have to wonder how Franklin came up with this analogy.