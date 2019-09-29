Minnesota
Vikings Vikings 2-2
6
September 29, 2019 - Final
Chicago
Bears Bears 3-1
16
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Vikings 0 0 0 6 6
Bears 7 3 6 0 16
Passing
Cousins MIN
233 Yards
Rushing
Montgomery CHI
53 Yards
Receiving
Diggs MIN
108 Yards

Bears lose Trubisky, shut down Cook in 16-6 win over Vikings

CHICAGO (AP) Chase Daniel came through in relief after Mitchell Trubisky got knocked out of the game on the opening possession, and a banged-up defense dominated again for the Chicago Bears.

It all added up to a victory that ranked among coach Matt Nagy's favorites, even if it came with a price.

Daniel threw for 195 yards and a touchdown after Trubisky exited with a left shoulder injury, and Chicago swarmed NFL rushing leader Dalvin Cook in a 16-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The defending NFC North champions avoided an 0-2 start at Soldier Field and another home loss to a division rival to go with the one they suffered against Green Bay in the NFL's 100th season opener.

''It's definitely for sure top three, top four for me,'' Nagy said. ''It's a division game at home against a really good football team. That's number one. Here we are four games into the season, and you start out 0-1 and there's a little bit of `what's going on.' And our guys, they just stick together.''

Things weren't looking so good for the Bears (3-1) when Trubisky went down in the opening minutes.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft, he was scrambling on the sixth play from scrimmage when Danielle Hunter dragged him down. The quarterback's non-throwing arm got pinned awkwardly under his body as the ball popped out. Minnesota made the recovery, but a holding penalty against Anthony Harris negated the play.

Trubisky headed to the sideline and walked to the locker room a few minutes later. Nagy said he wasn't sure of the extent of the injury.

Daniel came on and connected with Tarik Cohen on a 10-yard touchdown to complete a 14-play drive. The 10th-year pro completed 22 of 30 passes.

Allen Robinson had seven catches for 77 yards. Nick Williams had two sacks . Khalil Mack and Roy Robertson-Harris each had 1 1/2.

DOMINANT `D'

The Bears (3-1) held Cook to 35 yards on 14 attempts after he ran for at least 110 in the first three games, even though Akiem Hicks (knee) and linebacker Roquan Smith (personal reasons) missed the game. The Monsters of the Midway also held a big edge in time of possession (35:27 to 24:33) on the way to their third straight win.

''You can talk all day but these guys stepped up and did what they're supposed to do, man,'' Mack said. ''Like I said, guys were stepping in big. Big Roy, Big Nick, guys were doing their job and we were able to get it done.''

Cook, who came in with 375 yards rushing, spoiled the Bears' bid for their first shutout since 2010 when he ran it in from the 2 in the closing minutes.

Kirk Cousins was 27 of 36 for 233 yards and got sacked six times as the Vikings (2-2) lost to Chicago on the road for the 16th time in 19 games.

''They are good, everybody knows they are good,'' Cook said. ''It's one of the best defenses in the league, but it was more about us than them, so we just have to do better on our part.''

The Bears took a big step toward the NFC North championship last season when they beat Minnesota at Soldier Field. They then kept the Vikings out of the playoffs with a road win to close the regular season while sweeping them for the first time since 2011.

And they got a win they sorely needed on Sunday if they're going to defend their division championship. Chicago outgained the Vikings 182 yards to 59 in the first half and held them to just two possessions.

EARLY EDGE

The Bears took a 10-0 lead to the locker room after Eddy Pineiro's 25-yard field goal at the end of the first half. They had to settle for another field goal after Mack sacked Cousins on the first play from scrimmage of the second half.

Chicago took over at the Minnesota 16 after Williams made the recovery, and Pineiro's 38-yarder made it 13-0. He added a 30-yard field goal with just over three minutes left in the third.

''You really never know when your opportunity is going to come at any position but we had so many guys step up on such short notice,'' Daniel said. ''I mean, we had some Pro Bowlers out. You know? Your starting quarterback goes down. One of your best D linemen goes down, Akiem Hicks. Roquan. ... I think it also says a lot about our coaching staff and how they're able to get guys ready at moment's notice.''

INJURIES

Vikings: G Josh Kline (concussion) missed the game.

Bears: G Kyle Long missed the game because of a hip injury. He did not practice Thursday or Friday. ... G Ted Larsen (knee) and LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring) left the game.

UP NEXT

Vikings: Visit New York Giants on Sunday.

Bears: Play Oakland in London on Sunday.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

More from NFL

NFL GAME BULLETS
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
@
  • The Bills are 15-3 at home against the Vikings since 2001, including a 2002 victory in Champaign, Illinois. Chicago had lost six of seven games in the series before sweeping both meetings in 2018; a win on Sunday would give the Bears their first three-game winning streak against Minnesota since a six-game streak between 2009 and '12.
  • The Vikings are second in the NFL in rushing yards per game at 193.7, behind only the Ravens (216.7). Minnesota averages the second-fewest passing yards per contest at 164.7 (Jets — 131.0) and is the only NFL team with more rushing yardage than passing yardage in 2019.
  • Chicago has scored 50 points in its first three games while allowing a mere 39. The Bears can join the Packers as the only teams in the league scoring and allowing less than 20.0 points per game. Chicago's defense ranks in the NFL's top five in points allowed, opponent third-down efficiency, opponent yards per rush, opponent yards per play and rush yards allowed per game.
  • Dalvin Cook leads the NFL with 375 rushing yards, second most ever by a Viking in the team's first three games of a season; only Adrian Peterson, with 392 yards in 2010, has had more. Peterson is the only Viking ever to lead the NFL in rushing; he did so three times: 2008, 2012, and '15.
  • After completing only 58.3 percent of his passes with no touchdowns over the team's first two games, Mitchell Trubisky connected on 80.6 percent of his passes (25-for-31) and three TD passes to Taylor Gabriel in Monday's win at Washington. Trubisky's longest completion this season is 36 yards; he has gone nine straight games, including postseason, without a 50-yard pass play.

