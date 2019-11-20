Fantasy Football: Week 12 TE PPR Rankings From FullTime Fantasy

Here are FullTime Fantasy's top 30 tight ends for Week 12 of the 2019 season.

Shawn Childs is a high-stakes legend, the Fantasy Rainman, bringing his RDA analytics to SI Fantasy. His bold Stefon Diggs 27-point prediction in Week 6 struck gold for our members, including a $40,000 hit (1 point away from $250,000) in DFS.

Everybody loves a good set of fantasy football rankings but did you know with FullTime Fantasy, you can customize your rankings based on your league's scoring rules and settings?

It's simple. All you have to do is subscribe to the monthly plan, use promo code RANKINGS50 and you'll receive 50% off your first two months of a premium subscription. Enjoy all the perks of weekly content from Shawn Childs, Adam Ronis and Dr. Roto, tools, cheatsheets, projections and more.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Click HERE to view the full set of positional rankings every week. On this page, you'll find the NEW CUSTOM SCORING option so you can enter your league's scoring and settings. Once filled in, you'll have your own unique set of rankings, which are hand-crafted every week using real-time, detailed stat projections and updated throughout the week up until kickoff.

Week 12 fantasy football TE rankings (PPR):

TE1 Zach Ertz , PHI vs. SEA

TE2 George Kittle, SF vs. GB

TE3 Jared Cook, NO vs. CAR

TE4 Mark Andrews, BAL @ LAR

TE5 Darren Waller, OAK @ NYJ

TE6 Greg Olsen, CAR @ NO

TE7 Ryan Griffin, NYJ vs. OAK

TE8 O.J. Howard, TB @ ATL

TE9 Mike Gesicki, MIA @ CLE

TE10 Jonnu Smith, TEN vs. JAX

TE11 Darren Fells, HOU vs. IND

TE12 Jack Doyle, IND @ HOU

TE13 Ben Watson, NE vs. DAL

TE14 Eric Ebron, IND @ HOU

TE15 Gerald Everett, LAR vs. BAL

TE16 Jacob Hollister, SEA @ PHI

TE17 Dallas Goedert, PHI vs. SEA

TE18 Rhett Ellison, NYG @ CHI

TE19 Tyler Eifert, CIN vs. PIT

TE20 T.J. Hockenson, DET @ WAS

TE21 Jaeden Graham, ATL vs. TB

TE22 Ben Koyack, JAX @ TEN

TE23 Cameron Brate, TB @ ATL

TE24 Ben Braunecker, CHI vs. NYG

TE25 Jeremy Sprinkle, WAS vs. DET

TE26 Vance McDonald, PIT @ CIN

TE27 Noah Fant, DEN @ BUF

TE28 Dawson Knox, BUF vs. DEN

TE29 Nick Boyle, BAL @ LAR

TE30 Jimmy Graham, GB @ SF

Join FullTime Fantasy using promo code RANKINGS50 to get customizable rankings for 50% off the first two months of a season-long subscription!

More Advice From SI Fantasy

—Dr. Roto’s Week 12 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em to help with your toughest lineup decisions

—Frankie Taddeo’s top streaming options for the final week of byes

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

—Jaime Eisner’s stock watch tells you who’s trending up and down as the playoffs approach

—Jaime Eisner’s waiver wire pickups: Randall Cobb, Jonathan Williams, Jacob Hollister and more

—Frankie Taddeo’s droppables, with some big-name players you shouldn’t feel bad about cutting

—Bill Enright’s injury report takes a look at who is out how long

—Mark Deming’s target and snap report dives into the data to make some fantasy conclusions