© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Mitch Trubisky continues to be the talk of Chicago, but for all the wrong reasons as the quarterback’s status is uncertain heading into Sunday’s must-win home game for the Bears against the New York Giants. The Giants have won the last two meetings between the teams, including a 30-27 overtime win in Week 13 last season.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

How to Watch:

When: Sunday, Nov. 24

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Trubisky had another ineffective game under center for the Bears (4-6), who suffered a 17-7 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday night for their fifth loss in six games since starting 3-1. There was an additional layer of intrigue as Trubisky, who completed 24 of 43 passes for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception, left the game late in the fourth quarter with a hip pointer injury.

While there was speculation on social media that coach Matt Nagy was trying to protect his third-year signal-caller, the extent of the injury has yet to be determined. Trubisky missed one game this season due to a shoulder injury on his non-throwing arm back in Week 5 when Chicago lost, 24-21, to Oakland in London. Chase Daniel, who has appeared in parts of two other games in addition to starting vs. Raiders, would again take Trubisky’s place if he cannot play. Daniel has gone 45 of 64 for 435 yards and three TDs with two interceptions and actually has a better passer rating than Trubisky.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The offensive struggles have put the Bears, who rank 28th in the league in scoring at 16.9 points per game, in a precarious position in the playoff chase as they enter this game 3 ½ games behind the Minnesota Vikings for the second and final NFC wild-card spot. The loss to the Rams also marked the third time Chicago has lost when holding opponents to 17 points or less.

New York (2-8) has no such worries about the postseason as it comes off its bye week looking to avoid its first seven-game losing streak since 2014. Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones had one of his best games of the season, throwing for 305 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. However, he was stripped on a sack that directly resulted in a touchdown in the third quarter and contributed to the Giants’ 34-27 loss to the New York Jets on Nov. 10.

The sixth overall pick has recorded a pair of 300-yard and four-TD games in his last three starts, but turnovers of all forms continue to be his bugaboo. Jones has 17 turnovers, trailing only Tampa Bay’s Jameis Winston (22), and has more lost fumbles (9) than thrown interceptions (8).

Jones, who is 16 passing yards shy of 2,000 entering his ninth start, has also been sacked 32 times—the third-highest total in the NFL behind Winston (36) and fellow rookie Kyler Murray (35).