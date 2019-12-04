Shawn Childs is a high-stakes legend, the Fantasy Rainman, bringing his RDA analytics to SI Fantasy. His bold Stefon Diggs 27 point prediction in Week 6 struck gold for our members including a $40,000 hit (1 point away from $250,000) in DFS.

Week 14 fantasy football QB rankings:

QB1 Aaron Rodgers, GB vs. WAS

QB2 Kirk Cousins, MIN vs. DET

QB3 Jameis Winston, TB vs. IND

QB4 Russell Wilson, SEA @ LAR

QB5 Deshaun Watson, HOU vs. DEN

QB6 Dak Prescott, DAL @ CHI

QB7 Matt Ryan, ATL vs. CAR

QB8 Patrick Mahomes II, KC @ NE

QB9 Lamar Jackson, BAL @ BUF

QB10 Jared Goff, LAR vs. SEA

QB11 Baker Mayfield, CLE vs. CIN

QB12 Sam Darnold, NYJ vs. MIA

QB13 Jacoby Brissett, IND @ TB

QB14 Ryan Tannehill, TEN @ OAK

QB15 Jimmy Garoppolo, SF @ NO

QB16 Tom Brady, NE vs. KC

QB17 Kyler Murray, ARI vs. PIT

QB18 Kyle Allen, CAR @ ATL

QB19 Carson Wentz, PHI vs. NYG

QB20 Philip Rivers, LAC @ JAX

QB21 Josh Allen, BUF vs. BAL

QB22 Derek Carr, OAK vs. TEN

QB23 Daniel Jones, NYG @ PHI

QB24 Gardner Minshew, JAX vs. LAC

QB25 Delvin Hodges, PIT vs. ARI

QB26 Andy Dalton, CIN @ CLE

QB27 Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA @ NYJ

QB28 Drew Brees, NO vs. SF

QB29 Mitchell Trubisky, CHI vs. DAL

QB30 Drew Lock, DEN @ HOU

QB31 David Blough, DET @ MIN

QB32 Dwayne Haskins, WAS @ GB

QB33 Taysom Hill, NO vs. SF

