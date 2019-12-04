Fantasy Football: Week 14 QB Rankings From FullTime Fantasy
Week 14 fantasy football QB rankings:
- QB1 Aaron Rodgers, GB vs. WAS
QB2 Kirk Cousins, MIN vs. DET
QB3 Jameis Winston, TB vs. IND
QB4 Russell Wilson, SEA @ LAR
QB5 Deshaun Watson, HOU vs. DEN
QB6 Dak Prescott, DAL @ CHI
QB7 Matt Ryan, ATL vs. CAR
QB8 Patrick Mahomes II, KC @ NE
QB9 Lamar Jackson, BAL @ BUF
QB10 Jared Goff, LAR vs. SEA
QB11 Baker Mayfield, CLE vs. CIN
QB12 Sam Darnold, NYJ vs. MIA
QB13 Jacoby Brissett, IND @ TB
QB14 Ryan Tannehill, TEN @ OAK
QB15 Jimmy Garoppolo, SF @ NO
QB16 Tom Brady, NE vs. KC
QB17 Kyler Murray, ARI vs. PIT
QB18 Kyle Allen, CAR @ ATL
QB19 Carson Wentz, PHI vs. NYG
QB20 Philip Rivers, LAC @ JAX
QB21 Josh Allen, BUF vs. BAL
QB22 Derek Carr, OAK vs. TEN
QB23 Daniel Jones, NYG @ PHI
QB24 Gardner Minshew, JAX vs. LAC
QB25 Delvin Hodges, PIT vs. ARI
QB26 Andy Dalton, CIN @ CLE
QB27 Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA @ NYJ
QB28 Drew Brees, NO vs. SF
QB29 Mitchell Trubisky, CHI vs. DAL
QB30 Drew Lock, DEN @ HOU
QB31 David Blough, DET @ MIN
QB32 Dwayne Haskins, WAS @ GB
QB33 Taysom Hill, NO vs. SF
