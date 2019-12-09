Report: Colts Kicker Adam Vinatieri Having Season-Ending Knee Surgery

Troy Taormina/USA Today Sports

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri will undergo season-ending surgery on his left knee, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Vinatieri, who turns 47 later this month, has played 24 years in the NFL with the Patriots and Colts. He has made 599 field goals in his career, the most in NFL history, and also holds the league record for points scored in a career with 2,673.

Vinatieri has struggled this season, though. He has made just 17 of his 25 field-goal attempts and 22 of 28 extra points. His 68% field-goal success rate is fourth-worst among NFL kickers and his 78.6% conversion rate on extra points is last in the league.

The Colts claimed rookie kicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers from the 49ers last week and he handled the kicking duties on Sunday against the Buccaneers. He missed a key 47-yard field goal in the fourth quarter that would have given Indianapolis a seven-point lead. The Colts went on to lose by three.