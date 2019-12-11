Making the correct lineup choices is never more important than those attempting to survive the final two weeks of the fantasy playoffs. Streaming is always a difficult task because most owners must resist the temptation to overreact to the previous week. For example, many owners were burned in Week 14 by highly-ranked players like Davante Adams (8.1 PPR points), Odell Beckham (5.9) and Sony Michel (1.9). If you have underperforming players in your starting lineup, or have possible major injuries, you need to be aggressive. If you stream the right player, it could be the difference between surviving to play for you league Championship or watching your rival owners move on in the quest for fantasy glory. Here are several players to consider streaming in Week 15.

Quarterback

Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (vs ATL)

My model projects Garoppolo (started in 15% of leagues) as the top streaming option among all quarterbacks for the second round of the fantasy playoffs. The veteran signal caller was outstanding in Week 14, leading the 49ers to an epic 48-46 road win at New Orleans with 349 yards passing and four touchdowns. The much maligned Garoppolo, who is the overall QB7 over the last month, has quietly thrown 11 touchdowns over his last four games. The improving gun slinger has a tremendous ceiling in Week 15 with a plus-matchup against a 24th-ranked Falcons pass defense. Fire up Jimmy G as a reliable streaming option and advance to the fantasy football championship.

Running Backs

Kareem Hunt, CLE (at ARZ)

The third-year running back, who was suspended for the first eight games of the season, has been a reliable fantasy contributor since making his Cleveland Browns debut back in Week 10. The talented back has posted double-digit PPR fantasy points in five consecutive games, finding the end zone in three of them. Despite playing behind fellow star RB Nick Chubb, Hunt is a great streaming option as an RB2 in Week 15 against a weak Cardinals defense that ranks 24th against the run (allowing 4.3 yards per rush).

Raheem Mostert, SF (vs ATL)

The veteran back (started in only 8% of leagues) has emerged as the back to own on the NFL’s second-best rushing attack over the last three weeks. Mostert has scored four total touchdowns, posting an average of 21.3 PPR fantasy points over that span. He seems to have firmly taken ahold of the San Francisco backfield. In Week 15, the 49ers get a favorable matchup against a 16th-ranked Falcons defense that has allowed 12 rushing touchdowns to opposing running backs. My model has identified Mostert, who has led all of San Francisco's running backs in snap percentage (67%), touches (33), yards (263) and touchdowns (3) over the last two weeks, as a strong streaming option with a safe floor.

Wide Receivers

A.J. Brown, TEN (vs HOU)

Brown (started in only 16% of leagues) has become the top receiving target in a rejuvenated Tennessee passing attack led by Ryan Tannehill. He is a waiver wire darling after another phenomenal performance. The impressive rookie receiver has posted 135-plus receiving yards and three touchdowns in two of his last three games. Brown has a high ceiling and favorable matchup against a 27th-ranked Houston pass defense in Week 15. The Texans have allowed the fifth-most passing touchdowns (28) this season, making the exciting rookie a trustworthy streaming option in Week 15.

Darius Slayton, NYG (vs MIA)

The rookie wideout was superb on Monday Night Football against the Eagles, producing five receptions for a season-high 154 receiving yards and two more touchdowns. Slayton, started in less than 19% of leagues, has produced four consecutive 10-plus PPR fantasy performances. The former Auburn Tiger, who ranks as the WR10 among all wideouts in fantasy over the last month, has emerged as a fantasy star with 32-plus points in two of his last four games. Slayton has an extremely safe floor and high ceiling as a dependable streaming option in Week 15 against a 23rd-ranked Dolphins defense. Miami has surrendered nine passing touchdowns to opposing wide receivers over the last four games.

Tight End

Tyler Higbee, LAR (at DAL)

Higbee, started in less than 19% of leagues, tied for a team-high 11 targets in Sunday night’s 28-12 win over the Seattle Seahawks. The fourth-year veteran has now caught 14 passes for 223 yards and a touchdown over the Rams' last two games. Higbee, who has 18-plus PPR fantasy points per game since taking over for the injured Gerald Everett (knee), has emerged as a top target of Jared Goff. The former backup is a top-10 streaming option against a Cowboys defense that has surrendered five touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season.

Kicker

Austin Seibert, CLE (at ARZ)

Seibert, started in 39% of leagues, is 22-of-25 on field goals, and has a great matchup against a poor Arizona defense in Week 15. The experts in Vegas have listed the game as one of the highest point totals (48.5) on the board this Sunday. Not to mention, the rookie gets the added luxury of not having to face any inclement weather playing inside State Farm Stadium. The implied point total indicates increased red zone opportunities for Seibert against a vulnerable Arizona defense that has allowed 28-plus points in five of their last six games.

D/ST

New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals

The Patriots D/ST, which were a fantasy scoring machine through the first eight weeks of the season, have cooled off immensely over the last three games. New England, which were once being started in over 95% of leagues, were only employed in 45% of starting lineups last week against the Chiefs. New England has a great matchup in Week 15 against the 1-12 Bengals. This is a game the experts out in Vegas are predicting won’t be close, evidenced by the 9.5-point spread. Fantasy owners should stream the Patriots D/ST with confidence if they are somehow available. The Patriots are the top streaming unit with an extremely favorable matchup.