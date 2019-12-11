Fantasy Football: Week 15 RB PPR Rankings From FullTime Fantasy
Shawn Childs is a high-stakes legend, the Fantasy Rainman, bringing his RDA analytics to SI Fantasy.
Everybody loves a good set of fantasy football rankings but did you know with FullTime Fantasy, you can customize your rankings based on your league's scoring rules and settings?
It's simple. All you have to do is subscribe to the monthly plan, use promo code RANKINGS50 and you'll receive 50% off your first two months of a premium subscription. Enjoy all the perks of weekly content from Shawn Childs, Adam Ronis and Dr. Roto, tools, cheatsheets, projections and more.
Click HERE to view the full set of positional rankings every week. On this page, you'll find the NEW CUSTOM SCORING option so you can enter your league's scoring and settings. Once filled in, you'll have your own unique set of rankings, which are hand-crafted every week using real-time, detailed stat projections and updated throughout the week up until kickoff.
Week 15 fantasy football RB PPR rankings:
- RB1 Christian McCaffrey vs. SEA
- RB2 Leonard Fournette @ OAK
- RB3 Chris Carson @ CAR
- RB4 Saquon Barkley vs. MIA
- RB5 Ezekiel Elliott vs. LAR
- RB6 Alvin Kamara vs. IND
- RB7 Dalvin Cook @ LAC
- RB8 DeAndre Washington vs. JAX
- RB9 Todd Gurley II @ DAL
- RB10 Derrick Henry vs. HOU
- RB11 James White @ CIN
- RB12 Miles Sanders @ WAS
- RB13 Raheem Mostert vs. ATL
- RB14 Austin Ekeler vs. MIN
- RB15 Phillip Lindsay @ KC
- RB16 Aaron Jones vs. CHI
- RB17 Nick Chubb @ ARI
- RB18 James Conner vs. BUF
- RB19 Mark Ingram vs. NYJ
- RB20 Sony Michel @ CIN
- RB21 Le'Veon Bell @ BAL
- RB22 Jamaal Williams vs. CHI
- RB23 Kareem Hunt @ ARI
- RB24 Ronald Jones II @ DET
- RB25 Devin Singletary @ PIT
- RB26 David Johnson vs. CLE
- RB27 Patrick Laird @ NYG
- RB28 Duke Johnson Jr. @ TEN
- RB29 Kenyan Drake vs. CLE
- RB30 Melvin Gordon III vs. MIN
- RB31 Tarik Cohen @ GB
- RB32 LeSean McCoy vs. DEN
- RB33 Devonta Freeman @ SF
- RB34 Royce Freeman @ KC
- RB35 Nyheim Hines @ NO
- RB36 Joe Mixon vs. NE
- RB37 Darwin Thompson vs. DEN
- RB38 Jalen Richard vs. JAX
- RB39 Matt Breida vs. ATL
- RB40 Alexander Mattison @ LAC
- RB41 David Montgomery @ GB
- RB42 Peyton Barber @ DET
- RB43 Adrian Peterson vs. PHI
- RB44 Chris Thompson vs. PHI
- RB45 Boston Scott @ WAS
- RB46 Rex Burkhead @ CIN
- RB47 J.D. McKissic vs. TB
- RB48 Carlos Hyde @ TEN
- RB49 Ty Johnson vs. TB
- RB50 Latavius Murray vs. IND
- RB51 Dion Lewis vs. HOU
- RB52 Gus Edwards vs. NYJ
- RB53 Benny Snell vs. BUF
- RB54 Tevin Coleman vs. ATL
- RB55 Dare Ogunbowale @ DET
- RB56 C.J. Prosise @ CAR
- RB57 Frank Gore @ PIT
- RB58 Myles Gaskin @ NYG
- RB59 Brian Hill @ SF
- RB60 Tony Pollard vs. LAR
- RB61 Kyle Juszczyk vs. ATL
- RB62 Giovani Bernard vs. NE
- RB63 Bo Scarbrough TB
- RB64 Malcolm Brown @ DAL
- RB65 Ryquell Armstead @ OAK
- RB66 Ty Montgomery @ BAL
- RB67 Justice Hill vs. NYJ
- RB68 Jordan Wilkins @ NO
- RB69 Javorius Allen vs. MIA
- RB70 Jay Ajayi @ WAS