Fantasy Football: Week 15 WR PPR Rankings From FullTime Fantasy

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

ADVERTISEMENT

Week 15 fantasy football WR PPR rankings

WR1 Michael Thomas vs. IND

WR2 Tyreek Hill vs. DEN

WR3 Amari Cooper vs. LAR

WR4 Kenny Golladay vs. TB

WR5 DeAndre Hopkins @ TEN

WR6 Keenan Allen vs. MIN

WR7 Davante Adams vs. CHI

WR8 Cooper Kupp @ DAL

WR9 Chris Godwin @ DET

WR10 D.J. Moore vs. SEA

WR11 Christian Kirk vs. CLE

WR12 Julian Edelman @ CIN

WR13 DeVante Parker @ NYG

WR14 Zach Pascal @ NO

WR15 Jarvis Landry @ ARI

WR16 Julio Jones @ SF

WR17 Allen Robinson II @ GB

WR18 Tyler Lockett @ CAR

WR19 A.J. Brown vs. HOU

WR20 Mike Williams vs. MIN

WR21 Danny Amendola vs. TB

WR22 Stefon Diggs @ LAC

WR23 Terry McLaurin vs. PHI

WR24 Emmanuel Sanders vs. ATL

WR25 Marquise Brown vs. NYJ

WR26 Darius Slayton vs. MIA

WR27 Michael Gallup vs. LAR

WR28 Dede Westbrook @ OAK

WR29 Courtland Sutton @ KC

WR30 Robert Woods @ DAL

WR31 Chris Conley @ OAK

WR32 Deebo Samuel vs. ATL

WR33 Robby Anderson @ BAL

WR34 Larry Fitzgerald vs. CLE

WR35 Adam Thielen @ LAC

WR36 Kenny Stills @ TEN

WR37 Tyler Boyd vs. NE

WR38 Corey Davis vs. HOU

WR39 Sammy Watkins vs. DEN

WR40 DK Metcalf @ CAR

WR41 Cole Beasley @ PIT

WR42 Golden Tate vs. MIA

WR43 Anthony Miller @ GB

WR44 Odell Beckham Jr. @ ARI

WR45 Mohamed Sanu @ CIN

WR46 Chris Lacy vs. TB

WR47 John Brown @ PIT

WR48 Marcus Johnson @ NO

WR49 Curtis Samuel vs. SEA

WR50 Allen Hurns @ NYG

WR51 Hunter Renfrow vs. JAX

WR52 Greg Ward @ WAS

WR53 Sterling Shepard vs. MIA

WR54 J.J. Arcega-Whiteside @ WAS

WR55 Keke Coutee @ TEN

WR56 Isaiah Ford @ NYG

WR57 Juju Smith-Schuster vs. BUF

WR58 Jamison Crowder @ BAL

WR59 Tyrell Williams vs. JAX

WR60 Keelan Cole @ OAK

WR61 Justin Watson @ DET

WR62 Tre'Quan Smith vs. IND

WR63 James Washington vs. BUF

WR64 Randall Cobb vs. LAR

WR65 Breshad Perriman @ DET

WR66 Allen Lazard vs. CHI

WR67 Mecole Hardman vs. DEN

WR68 John Ross vs. NE

WR69 Kelvin Harmon vs. PHI

WR70 Diontae Johnson vs. BUF

WR71 Russell Gage @ SF

WR72 Pharoh Cooper vs. CLE

WR73 Willie Snead IV vs. NYJ

WR74 Demaryius Thomas @ BAL

WR75 Brandin Cooks @ DAL

WR76 Kendrick Bourne vs. ATL

WR77 Phillip Dorsett @ CIN

WR78 Josh Gordon @ CAR

WR79 Javon Wims @ GB

WR80 Tajae Sharpe vs. HOU

WR81 Zay Jones vs. JAX

WR82 Alex Erickson vs. NE

WR83 Geronimo Allison vs. CHI

WR84 Rashard Higgins @ ARI

WR85 Tim Patrick @ KC

WR86 Jarius Wright vs. SEA

WR87 Isaiah McKenzie @ PIT

WR88 Miles Boykin vs. NYJ

WR89 DaeSean Hamilton @ KC

WR90 Andy Isabella vs. CLE

WR91 Ted Ginn Jr. vs. IND

WR92 David Moore @ CAR

WR93 Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. CHI

WR94 Malik Turner @ CAR

WR95 Albert Wilson @ NYG

WR96 Josh Reynolds @ DAL

WR97 Demarcus Robinson vs. DEN

WR98 Jakobi Meyers @ CIN

WR99 Seth Roberts vs. NYJ

WR100 Trey Quinn vs. PHI

WR101 Vyncint Smith @ BAL

