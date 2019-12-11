Fantasy Football: Week 15 QB Rankings From FullTime Fantasy
Shawn Childs is a high-stakes legend, the Fantasy Rainman, bringing his RDA analytics to SI Fantasy. His bold Stefon Diggs 27 point prediction in Week 6 struck gold for our members including a $40,000 hit (1 point away from $250,000) in DFS.
Everybody loves a good set of fantasy football rankings but did you know with FullTime Fantasy, you can customize your rankings based on your league's scoring rules and settings?
It's simple. All you have to do is subscribe to the monthly plan, use promo code RANKINGS50 and you'll receive 50% off your first two months of a premium subscription. Enjoy all the perks of weekly content from Shawn Childs, Adam Ronis and Dr. Roto, tools, cheatsheets, projections and more.
Click HERE to view the full set of positional rankings every week. On this page, you'll find the NEW CUSTOM SCORING option so you can enter your league's scoring and settings. Once filled in, you'll have your own unique set of rankings, which are hand-crafted every week using real-time, detailed stat projections and updated throughout the week up until kickoff.
Week 15 fantasy football QB rankings:
- QB1 Lamar Jackson BAL vs. NYJ
- QB2 Patrick Mahomes II KC vs. DEN
QB3 Russell Wilson SEA @ CAR
- QB4 Dak Prescott DAL vs. LAR
QB5 Drew Brees NO vs. IND
QB6 Jameis Winston TB @ DET
QB7 Ryan Tannehill TEN vs. HOU
QB8 Deshaun Watson HOU @ TEN
QB9 Kyler Murray ARI vs. CLE
QB10 Gardner Minshew JAX @ OAK
QB11 Tom Brady NE @ CIN
QB12 Aaron Rodgers GB vs. CHI
QB13 Kyle Allen CAR vs. SEA
QB14 Baker Mayfield CLE @ ARI
QB15 Jimmy Garoppolo SF vs. ATL
QB16 Jacoby Brissett IND @ NO
QB17 Philip Rivers LAC vs. MIN
QB18 Jared Goff LAR @ DAL
QB19 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA @ NYG
QB20 David Blough DET vs. TB
QB21 Derek Carr OAK vs. JAX
QB22 Carson Wentz PHI @ WAS
QB23 Kirk Cousins MIN @ LAC
QB24 Eli Manning NYG vs. MIA
QB25 Josh Allen OAK @ PIT
QB26 Mitchell Trubisky CHI @ GB
QB27 Sam Darnold NYJ @ BAL
QB28 Matt Ryan ATL @ SF
QB29 Delvin Hodges PIT vs. BUF
QB30 Drew Lock DEN @ KC
QB31 Andy Dalton CIN vs. NE
QB32 Dwayne Haskins WAS vs. PHI
QB33 Taysom Hill NO vs. IND
Looking for an edge? Check out the Fantasy Assistant from FantasySP.com and FullTime Fantasy. Sync with your league, and this premium tool offers personalized waiver advice, team analysis, projections, optimal lineups and trade suggestions. Lose this week? Fantasy Assistant can automatically help you pick the best replacement. Join now for a free seven-day trial. Use promo code sifantasy for 30% off your first month or year.