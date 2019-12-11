Shawn Childs is a high-stakes legend, the Fantasy Rainman, bringing his RDA analytics to SI Fantasy. His bold Stefon Diggs 27 point prediction in Week 6 struck gold for our members including a $40,000 hit (1 point away from $250,000) in DFS.

Week 15 fantasy football QB rankings:

QB1 Lamar Jackson BAL vs. NYJ

QB2 Patrick Mahomes II KC vs. DEN

QB3 Russell Wilson SEA @ CAR

QB4 Dak Prescott DAL vs. LAR

QB5 Drew Brees NO vs. IND



QB6 Jameis Winston TB @ DET



QB7 Ryan Tannehill TEN vs. HOU



QB8 Deshaun Watson HOU @ TEN



QB9 Kyler Murray ARI vs. CLE



QB10 Gardner Minshew JAX @ OAK



QB11 Tom Brady NE @ CIN



QB12 Aaron Rodgers GB vs. CHI



QB13 Kyle Allen CAR vs. SEA



QB14 Baker Mayfield CLE @ ARI



QB15 Jimmy Garoppolo SF vs. ATL



QB16 Jacoby Brissett IND @ NO



QB17 Philip Rivers LAC vs. MIN



QB18 Jared Goff LAR @ DAL



QB19 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA @ NYG



QB20 David Blough DET vs. TB



QB21 Derek Carr OAK vs. JAX



QB22 Carson Wentz PHI @ WAS



QB23 Kirk Cousins MIN @ LAC



QB24 Eli Manning NYG vs. MIA

QB25 Josh Allen OAK @ PIT



QB26 Mitchell Trubisky CHI @ GB



QB27 Sam Darnold NYJ @ BAL



QB28 Matt Ryan ATL @ SF



QB29 Delvin Hodges PIT vs. BUF



QB30 Drew Lock DEN @ KC



QB31 Andy Dalton CIN vs. NE



QB32 Dwayne Haskins WAS vs. PHI

QB33 Taysom Hill NO vs. IND

