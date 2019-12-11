Fantasy Football: Week 15 TE PPR Rankings From FullTime Fantasy
Week 15 fantasy football TE rankings (PPR):
- TE1 Travis Kelce vs. DEN
- TE2 George Kittle vs. ATL
- TE3 Darren Waller vs. JAX
- TE4 Zach Ertz @ WAS
- TE5 O.J. Howard @ DET
- TE6 Hayden Hurst vs. NYJ
- TE7 Hunter Henry vs. MIN
- TE8 Jared Cook vs. IND
- TE9 Jonnu Smith vs. HOU
- TE10 Tyler Higbee @ DAL
- TE11 Jack Doyle @ NO
- TE12 Greg Olsen vs. SEA
- TE13 Jacob Hollister @ CAR
- TE14 Mike Gesicki @ NYG
- TE15 Dallas Goedert @ WAS
- TE16 Kyle Rudolph @ LAC
- TE17 Darren Fells @ TEN
- TE18 Austin Hooper @ SF
- TE19 Tyler Eifert vs. NE
- TE20 Kaden Smith vs. MIA
- TE21 Nick O'Leary @ OAK
- TE22 David Njoku @ ARI
- TE23 Jason Witten vs. LAR
- TE24 Noah Fant @ KC
- TE25 Jimmy Graham vs. CHI
- TE26 Nick Boyle vs. NYJ
- TE27 Irv Smith @ LAC
- TE28 Dawson Knox @ PIT
- TE29 Jesse James vs. TB
- TE30 J.P. Holtz @ GB
- TE31 Charles Clay vs. CLE
- TE32 Vance McDonald vs. BUF
- TE33 Foster Moreau vs. JAX
- TE34 Cameron Brate @ DET
- TE35 Logan Thomas vs. TB
- TE36 Daniel Brown @ BAL
- TE37 Jeremy Sprinkle vs. PHI
- TE38 Jordan Akins @ TEN
- TE39 Gerald Everett @ DAL
- TE40 Anthony Firkser vs. HOU
- TE41 Ben Watson @ CIN
- TE42 Blake Jarwin vs. LAR
- TE43 Mo Alie-Cox @ NO
- TE44 Ian Thomas vs. SEA
- TE45 Josh Hill vs. IND
- TE46 Durham Smythe @ NYG
- TE47 Jesper Horsted @ GB
- TE48 C.J. Uzomah vs. NE
- TE49 Maxx Williams vs. CLE
- TE50 Marcedes Lewis vs. CHI
- TE51 Matt LaCosse @ CIN
- TE52 Jeff Heuerman @ KC
- TE53 Jaeden Graham @ SF
- TE54 Tyler Kroft @ PIT
- TE55 Nick Vannett vs. BUF
- TE56 Luke Willson @ CAR
- TE57 Ricky Seals-Jones @ ARI
