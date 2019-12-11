Fantasy Football: Week 15 TE PPR Rankings From FullTime Fantasy

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Week 15 fantasy football TE rankings (PPR):

TE1 Travis Kelce vs. DEN

TE2 George Kittle vs. ATL

TE3 Darren Waller vs. JAX

TE4 Zach Ertz @ WAS

TE5 O.J. Howard @ DET

TE6 Hayden Hurst vs. NYJ

TE7 Hunter Henry vs. MIN

TE8 Jared Cook vs. IND

TE9 Jonnu Smith vs. HOU

TE10 Tyler Higbee @ DAL

TE11 Jack Doyle @ NO

TE12 Greg Olsen vs. SEA

TE13 Jacob Hollister @ CAR

TE14 Mike Gesicki @ NYG

TE15 Dallas Goedert @ WAS

TE16 Kyle Rudolph @ LAC

TE17 Darren Fells @ TEN

TE18 Austin Hooper @ SF

TE19 Tyler Eifert vs. NE

TE20 Kaden Smith vs. MIA

TE21 Nick O'Leary @ OAK

TE22 David Njoku @ ARI

TE23 Jason Witten vs. LAR

TE24 Noah Fant @ KC

TE25 Jimmy Graham vs. CHI

TE26 Nick Boyle vs. NYJ

TE27 Irv Smith @ LAC

TE28 Dawson Knox @ PIT

TE29 Jesse James vs. TB

TE30 J.P. Holtz @ GB

TE31 Charles Clay vs. CLE

TE32 Vance McDonald vs. BUF

TE33 Foster Moreau vs. JAX

TE34 Cameron Brate @ DET

TE35 Logan Thomas vs. TB

TE36 Daniel Brown @ BAL

TE37 Jeremy Sprinkle vs. PHI

TE38 Jordan Akins @ TEN

TE39 Gerald Everett @ DAL

TE40 Anthony Firkser vs. HOU

TE41 Ben Watson @ CIN

TE42 Blake Jarwin vs. LAR

TE43 Mo Alie-Cox @ NO

TE44 Ian Thomas vs. SEA

TE45 Josh Hill vs. IND

TE46 Durham Smythe @ NYG

TE47 Jesper Horsted @ GB

TE48 C.J. Uzomah vs. NE

TE49 Maxx Williams vs. CLE

TE50 Marcedes Lewis vs. CHI

TE51 Matt LaCosse @ CIN

TE52 Jeff Heuerman @ KC

TE53 Jaeden Graham @ SF

TE54 Tyler Kroft @ PIT

TE55 Nick Vannett vs. BUF

TE56 Luke Willson @ CAR

TE57 Ricky Seals-Jones @ ARI

