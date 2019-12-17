Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions have placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on season-ending injured reserve, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Stafford has missed a month and a half after fracturing bones in his back against the Raiders on Nov. 3. When he missed Detroit's Nov. 10 matchup against the Bears, the Lions' medical staff reportedly "denied" him from playing in the game.

It was originally reported he could be sidelined for six weeks but the Lions were uncertain of when he would return.

Stafford held the NFL's longest active consecutive game streak prior to Nov. 10. He started 136 straight games with Detroit since Week 1 in 2011. Through eight games this season, he threw for 2,499 yards with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Lions were 3–4–1 when Stafford got hurt. Since then, they have lost six consecutive games while backup quarterbacks Jeff Driskel and David Blough have each started three games apiece.

Detroit is now 3–10–1 and sits in last place in the NFC North.