Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

Check out more of Kevin’s rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, kicker and defense.

Week 16 fantasy football flex rankings (half-PPR scoring):

1. Christian McCaffrey, CAR @ IND (RB1)

2. Chris Carson, SEA vs ARI (RB2)

3. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ PHI (RB3)

4. Michael Thomas, NO @ TEN (WR1)

5. Saquon Barkley, NYG @ WAS (RB4)

6. Joe Mixon, CIN @ MIA (RB5)

7. Derrick Henry, TEN vs NO (RB6)

8. Leonard Fournette, JAC @ ATL (RB7)

9. DeAndre Hopkins, HOU @ TB (WR2)

10. Julio Jones, ATL vs JAC (WR3)

11. Alvin Kamara, NO @ TEN (RB8)

12. Mark Ingram, BAL @ CLE (RB9)

13. Nick Chubb, CLE vs BAL (RB10)

14. Davante Adams, GB @ MIN (WR4)

15. Melvin Gordon, LAC vs OAK (RB11)

16. Marlon Mack, IND vs CAR (RB12)

17. Aaron Jones, GB @ MIN (RB13)

18. Austin Ekeler, LAC vs OAK (RB14)

19. Miles Sanders, PHI vs DAL (RB15)

20. Todd Gurley, LAR @ SF (RB16)

21. Phillip Lindsay, DEN vs DET (RB17)

22. George Kittle, SF vs LAR (TE1)

23. Tyreek Hill, KC @ CHI (WR5)

24. Kenyan Drake, ARI @ SEA (RB18)

25. Travis Kelce, KC @ CHI (TE2)

26. Mike Boone, MIN vs GB (RB19)

27. Devonta Freeman, ATL vs JAC (RB20)

28. Zach Ertz, PHI vs DAL (TE3)

29. James Conner, PIT @ NYJ (RB21)

30. Raheem Mostert, SF vs LAR (RB22)

31. Devante Parker, MIA vs CIN (WR6)

32. Amari Cooper, DAL @ PHI (WR7)

33. D.J. Moore, CAR @ IND (WR8)

34. Keenan Allen, LAC vs OAK (WR9)

35. Allen Robinson, CHI vs KC (WR10)

36. Julian Edelman, NE vs BUF (WR11)

37. Adrian Peterson, WAS vs NYG (RB23)

38. A.J. Brown, TEN vs NO (WR12)

39. Darren Waller, OAK @ LAC (TE4)

40. Tyler Lockett, SEA vs ARI (WR13)

41. Courtland Sutton, DEN vs DET (WR14)

42. Robert Woods, LAR @ SF (WR15)

43. Stefon Diggs, MIN vs GB (WR16)

44. Terry McLaurin, WAS vs NYG (WR17)

45. Le'Veon Bell, NYJ vs PIT (RB24)

46. Kenny Golladay, DET @ DEN (WR18)

47. Cooper Kupp, LAR @ SF (WR19)

48. Devin Singletary, BUF @ NE (RB25)

49. Breshad Perriman, TB vs HOU (WR20)

50. James White, NE vs BUF (RB26)

51. David Montgomery, CHI vs KC (RB27)

52. Adam Thielen, MIN vs GB (WR21)

53. Jarvis Landry, CLE vs BAL (WR22)

54. Kareem Hunt, CLE vs BAL (RB28)

55. Patrick Laird, MIA vs CIN (RB29)

56. Michael Gallup, DAL @ PHI (WR23)

57. Mike Williams, LAC vs OAK (WR24)

58. Anthony Miller, CHI vs KC (WR25)

59. Will Fuller, HOU @ TB (WR26)

60. Christian Kirk, ARI @ SEA (WR27)

61. D.K. Metcalf, SEA vs ARI (WR28)

62. Tyler Boyd, CIN @ MIA (WR29)

63. Emmanuel Sanders, SF vs LAR (WR30)

64. D.J. Chark, JAC @ ATL (WR31)

65. DeAndre Washington, OAK @ LAC (RB30)

66. Tyler Higbee, LAR @ SF (TE5)

67. Darius Slayton, NYG @ WAS (WR32)

68. Mark Andrews, BAL @ CLE (TE6)

69. Austin Hooper, ATL vs JAC (TE7)

70. Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs BAL (WR33)

71. T.Y. Hilton, IND vs CAR (WR34)

72. Hunter Henry, LAC vs OAK (TE8)

73. Deebo Samuel, SF vs LAR (WR35)

74. Sony Michel, NE vs BUF (RB31)

75. Sterling Shepard, NYG @ WAS (WR36)

76. Marquise Brown, BAL @ CLE (WR37)

77. Carlos Hyde, HOU @ TB (RB32)

78. John Brown, BUF @ NE (WR38)

79. Dede Westbrook, JAC @ ATL (WR39)

80. Jared Cook, NO @ TEN (TE9)

81. Ronald Jones II, TB vs HOU (RB33)

82. Chris Conley, JAC @ ATL (WR40)

83. Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs PIT (WR41)

84. Curtis Samuel, CAR @ IND (WR42)

85. Tarik Cohen, CHI vs KC (RB34)

86. Jacob Hollister, SEA vs ARI (TE10)

87. Robby Anderson, NYJ vs PIT (WR43)

88. James Washington, PIT @ NYJ (WR44)

89. Zach Pascal, IND vs CAR (WR45)

90. Golden Tate, NYG @ WAS (WR46)

91. O.J. Howard, TB vs HOU (TE11)

92. Jack Doyle, IND vs CAR (TE12)

93. Diontae Johnson, PIT @ NYJ (WR47)

94. Tyrell Williams, OAK @ LAC (WR48)

95. Greg Ward, PHI vs DAL (WR49)

96. Danny Amendola, DET @ DEN (WR50)

97. Dallas Goedert, PHI vs DAL (TE13)

98. Royce Freeman, DEN vs DET (RB35)

99. Kerryon Johnson, DET @ DEN (RB36)

100. Sammy Watkins, KC @ CHI (WR51)

101. Boston Scott, PHI vs DAL (RB37)

102. Cole Beasley, BUF @ NE (WR52)

103. Larry Fitzgerald, ARI @ SEA (WR53)

104. Russell Gage, ATL vs JAC (WR54)

105. Jamaal Williams, GB @ MIN (RB38)

106. Kenny Stills, HOU @ TB (WR55)

107. Latavius Murray, NO @ TEN (RB39)

108. Noah Fant, DEN vs DET (TE14)

109. Mike Gesicki, MIA vs CIN (TE15)

110. Duke Johnson, HOU @ TB (RB40)

111. Peyton Barber, TB vs HOU (RB41)

112. Greg Olsen, CAR @ IND (TE16)

113. Justin Watson, TB vs HOU (WR56)

114. Brandin Cooks, LAR @ SF (WR57)

115. Randall Cobb, DAL @ PHI (WR58)

116. Matt Breida, SF vs LAR (RB42)

117. Kyle Rudolph, MIN vs GB (TE17)

118. Jonnu Smith, TEN vs NO (TE18)

119. Corey Davis, TEN vs NO (WR59)

120. Allen Hurns, MIA vs CIN (WR60)

121. Allen Lazard, GB @ MIN (WR61)

122. LeSean McCoy, KC @ CHI (RB43)

123. Jason Witten, DAL @ PHI (TE19)

124. Chris Thompson, WAS vs NYG (RB44)

125. Jalen Richard, OAK @ LAC (RB45)

Week 16 fantasy football flex rankings (non-PPR scoring):

1. Chris Carson, SEA vs ARI (RB1)

2. Christian McCaffrey, CAR @ IND (RB2)

3. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ PHI (RB3)

4. Saquon Barkley, NYG @ WAS (RB4)

5. Derrick Henry, TEN vs NO (RB5)

6. Joe Mixon, CIN @ MIA (RB6)

7. Leonard Fournette, JAC @ ATL (RB7)

8. Mark Ingram, BAL @ CLE (RB8)

9. Nick Chubb, CLE vs BAL (RB9)

10. DeAndre Hopkins, HOU @ TB (WR1)

11. Alvin Kamara, NO @ TEN (RB10)

12. Melvin Gordon, LAC vs OAK (RB11)

13. Marlon Mack, IND vs CAR (RB12)

14. Aaron Jones, GB @ MIN (RB13)

15. Todd Gurley, LAR @ SF (RB14)

16. Miles Sanders, PHI vs DAL (RB15)

17. Michael Thomas, NO @ TEN (WR2)

18. Julio Jones, ATL vs JAC (WR3)

19. Austin Ekeler, LAC vs OAK (RB16)

20. Tyreek Hill, KC @ CHI (WR4)

21. Phillip Lindsay, DEN vs DET (RB17)

22. Mike Boone, MIN vs GB (RB18)

23. Devonta Freeman, ATL vs JAC (RB19)

24. James Conner, PIT @ NYJ (RB20)

25. Kenyan Drake, ARI @ SEA (RB21)

26. Adrian Peterson, WAS vs NYG (RB22)

27. Raheem Mostert, SF vs LAR (RB23)

28. Devin Singletary, BUF @ NE (RB24)

29. Davante Adams, GB @ MIN (WR5)

30. George Kittle, SF vs LAR (TE1)

31. Devante Parker, MIA vs CIN (WR6)

32. D.J. Moore, CAR @ IND (WR7)

33. Travis Kelce, KC @ CHI (TE2)

34. Le'Veon Bell, NYJ vs PIT (RB25)

35. Sony Michel, NE vs BUF (RB26)

36. Amari Cooper, DAL @ PHI (WR8)

37. Allen Robinson, CHI vs KC (WR9)

38. David Montgomery, CHI vs KC (RB27)

39. Keenan Allen, LAC vs OAK (WR10)

40. Tyler Lockett, SEA vs ARI (WR11)

41. A.J. Brown, TEN vs NO (WR12)

42. Zach Ertz, PHI vs DAL (TE3)

43. Julian Edelman, NE vs BUF (WR13)

44. Courtland Sutton, DEN vs DET (WR14)

45. Robert Woods, LAR @ SF (WR15)

46. Stefon Diggs, MIN vs GB (WR16)

47. Kenny Golladay, DET @ DEN (WR17)

48. Kareem Hunt, CLE vs BAL (RB28)

49. Cooper Kupp, LAR @ SF (WR18)

50. Terry McLaurin, WAS vs NYG (WR19)

51. Patrick Laird, MIA vs CIN (RB29)

52. DeAndre Washington, OAK @ LAC (RB30)

53. Carlos Hyde, HOU @ TB (RB31)

54. Mark Andrews, BAL @ CLE (TE4)

55. Breshad Perriman, TB vs HOU (WR20)

56. Adam Thielen, MIN vs GB (WR21)

57. Mike Williams, LAC vs OAK (WR22)

58. Michael Gallup, DAL @ PHI (WR23)

59. James White, NE vs BUF (RB32)

60. Will Fuller, HOU @ TB (WR24)

61. Jarvis Landry, CLE vs BAL (WR25)

62. D.K. Metcalf, SEA vs ARI (WR26)

63. Anthony Miller, CHI vs KC (WR27)

64. Christian Kirk, ARI @ SEA (WR28)

65. Tyler Boyd, CIN @ MIA (WR29)

66. Darius Slayton, NYG @ WAS (WR30)

67. Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs BAL (WR31)

68. Darren Waller, OAK @ LAC (TE5)

69. Emmanuel Sanders, SF vs LAR (WR32)

70. T.Y. Hilton, IND vs CAR (WR33)

71. Tyler Higbee, LAR @ SF (TE6)

72. D.J. Chark, JAC @ ATL (WR34)

73. John Brown, BUF @ NE (WR35)

74. Marquise Brown, BAL @ CLE (WR36)

75. Hunter Henry, LAC vs OAK (TE7)

76. Austin Hooper, ATL vs JAC (TE8)

77. Ronald Jones II, TB vs HOU (RB33)

78. Sterling Shepard, NYG @ WAS (WR37)

79. Deebo Samuel, SF vs LAR (WR38)

80. Dede Westbrook, JAC @ ATL (WR39)

81. Jared Cook, NO @ TEN (TE9)

82. Curtis Samuel, CAR @ IND (WR40)

83. Chris Conley, JAC @ ATL (WR41)

84. Royce Freeman, DEN vs DET (RB34)

85. Boston Scott, PHI vs DAL (RB35)

86. Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs PIT (WR42)

87. Robby Anderson, NYJ vs PIT (WR43)

88. Kerryon Johnson, DET @ DEN (RB36)

89. James Washington, PIT @ NYJ (WR44)

90. Tarik Cohen, CHI vs KC (RB37)

91. Tyrell Williams, OAK @ LAC (WR45)

92. Greg Ward, PHI vs DAL (WR46)

93. Jamaal Williams, GB @ MIN (RB38)

94. Latavius Murray, NO @ TEN (RB39)

95. O.J. Howard, TB vs HOU (TE10)

96. Peyton Barber, TB vs HOU (RB40)

97. Matt Breida, SF vs LAR (RB41)

98. Zach Pascal, IND vs CAR (WR47)

99. Sammy Watkins, KC @ CHI (WR48)

100. Diontae Johnson, PIT @ NYJ (WR49)

101. Jacob Hollister, SEA vs ARI (TE11)

102. Golden Tate, NYG @ WAS (WR50)

103. Dallas Goedert, PHI vs DAL (TE12)

104. Kenny Stills, HOU @ TB (WR51)

105. Noah Fant, DEN vs DET (TE13)

106. Brandin Cooks, LAR @ SF (WR52)

107. Greg Olsen, CAR @ IND (TE14)

108. Russell Gage, ATL vs JAC (WR53)

109. Jack Doyle, IND vs CAR (TE15)

110. Cole Beasley, BUF @ NE (WR54)

111. Danny Amendola, DET @ DEN (WR55)

112. Larry Fitzgerald, ARI @ SEA (WR56)

113. Duke Johnson, HOU @ TB (RB42)

114. Justin Watson, TB vs HOU (WR57)

115. Gus Edwards, BAL @ CLE (RB43)

116. Allen Hurns, MIA vs CIN (WR58)

117. Corey Davis, TEN vs NO (WR59)

118. LeSean McCoy, KC @ CHI (RB44)

119. Randall Cobb, DAL @ PHI (WR60)

120. Mike Gesicki, MIA vs CIN (TE16)

121. David Johnson, ARI @ SEA (RB45)

122. Tevin Coleman, SF vs LAR (RB46)

123. Jonnu Smith, TEN vs NO (TE17)

124. Kyle Rudolph, MIN vs GB (TE18)

125. Tyler Eifert, CIN @ MIA (TE19)