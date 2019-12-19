Fantasy Football: Week 16 RB Rankings
RB Start of the Week: Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals (at MIA)
From Weeks 1 to 12, Mixon was fantasy’s RB20 (half-PPR scoring). Since Week 13, however, Mixon has scored the fourth-most fantasy points.
Since his Week 9 bye, Mixon has 100-plus yards and/or a touchdown in five of six games, despite having several difficult matchups during that span. After becoming a little more involved in the passing game—at least three catches in each of his past three games— Mixon has a minimum of 22 touches with an average of 25.3 touches over his past three games.
The 23-year-old back gets a fantasy-friendly matchup in Week 16 against the Dolphins, who have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Only his own team (158.0) has allowed more rushing yards per game than the Dolphins (140.9).
RB Sit of the Week: Sony Michel, New England Patriots (vs. BUF)
Michel hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 7 against the Jets, when he posted a 19/42/3 line. Barely involved as a receiver, Michel has just 10 carries and 45 rushing yards or less in four of his past seven games. From Weeks 8 to 15, Michel is fantasy’s RB47.
The Bills have allowed the 12-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Despite his lack of touchdowns, Michel is a TD-dependent flex option, at best.
Week 16 fantasy football running back rankings (half-PPR scoring):
RB1: Christian McCaffrey, CAR @ IND
RB2: Chris Carson, SEA vs ARI
RB3: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ PHI
RB4: Saquon Barkley, NYG @ WAS
RB5: Joe Mixon, CIN @ MIA
RB6: Derrick Henry, TEN vs NO
RB7: Leonard Fournette, JAC @ ATL
RB8: Alvin Kamara, NO @ TEN
RB9: Mark Ingram, BAL @ CLE
RB10: Nick Chubb, CLE vs BAL
RB11: Melvin Gordon, LAC vs OAK
RB12: Marlon Mack, IND vs CAR
RB13: Aaron Jones, GB @ MIN
RB14: Austin Ekeler, LAC vs OAK
RB15: Miles Sanders, PHI vs DAL
RB16: Todd Gurley, LAR @ SF
RB17: Phillip Lindsay, DEN vs DET
RB18: Kenyan Drake, ARI @ SEA
RB19: Mike Boone, MIN vs GB
RB20: Devonta Freeman, ATL vs JAC
RB21: James Conner, PIT @ NYJ
RB22: Raheem Mostert, SF vs LAR
RB23: Adrian Peterson, WAS vs NYG
RB24: Le'Veon Bell, NYJ vs PIT
RB25: Devin Singletary, BUF @ NE
RB26: James White, NE vs BUF
RB27: David Montgomery, CHI vs KC
RB28: Kareem Hunt, CLE vs BAL
RB29: Patrick Laird, MIA vs CIN
RB30: DeAndre Washington, OAK @ LAC
RB31: Sony Michel, NE vs BUF
RB32: Carlos Hyde, HOU @ TB
RB33: Ronald Jones II, TB vs HOU
RB34: Tarik Cohen, CHI vs KC
RB35: Royce Freeman, DEN vs DET
RB36: Kerryon Johnson, DET @ DEN
RB37: Boston Scott, PHI vs DAL
RB38: Jamaal Williams, GB @ MIN
RB39: Latavius Murray, NO @ TEN
RB40: Duke Johnson, HOU @ TB
RB41: Peyton Barber, TB vs HOU
RB42: Matt Breida, SF vs LAR
RB43: LeSean McCoy, KC @ CHI
RB44: Chris Thompson, WAS vs NYG
RB45: Jalen Richard, OAK @ LAC
RB46: David Johnson, ARI @ SEA
RB47: Nyheim Hines, IND vs CAR
RB48: Gus Edwards, BAL @ CLE
RB49: C.J. Prosise, SEA vs ARI
RB50: Ameer Abdullah, MIN vs GB
RB51: Rex Burkhead, NE vs BUF
RB52: Tevin Coleman, SF vs LAR
RB53: Giovani Bernard, CIN @ MIA
RB54: Myles Gaskin, MIA vs CIN
RB55: Darwin Thompson, KC @ CHI
RB56: Jaylen Samuels, PIT @ NYJ
RB57: Dare Ogunbowale, TB vs HOU
RB58: Dion Lewis, TEN vs NO
RB59: Tony Pollard, DAL @ PHI
RB60: Brian Hill, ATL vs JAC
Week 16 fantasy football running back rankings (non-PPR scoring):
RB1: Chris Carson, SEA vs ARI
RB2: Christian McCaffrey, CAR @ IND
RB3: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ PHI
RB4: Saquon Barkley, NYG @ WAS
RB5: Derrick Henry, TEN vs NO
RB6: Joe Mixon, CIN @ MIA
RB7: Leonard Fournette, JAC @ ATL
RB8: Mark Ingram, BAL @ CLE
RB9: Nick Chubb, CLE vs BAL
RB10: Alvin Kamara, NO @ TEN
RB11: Melvin Gordon, LAC vs OAK
RB12: Marlon Mack, IND vs CAR
RB13: Aaron Jones, GB @ MIN
RB14: Todd Gurley, LAR @ SF
RB15: Miles Sanders, PHI vs DAL
RB16: Austin Ekeler, LAC vs OAK
RB17: Phillip Lindsay, DEN vs DET
RB18: Mike Boone, MIN vs GB
RB19: Devonta Freeman, ATL vs JAC
RB20: James Conner, PIT @ NYJ
RB21: Kenyan Drake, ARI @ SEA
RB22: Adrian Peterson, WAS vs NYG
RB23: Raheem Mostert, SF vs LAR
RB24: Devin Singletary, BUF @ NE
RB25: Le'Veon Bell, NYJ vs PIT
RB26: Sony Michel, NE vs BUF
RB27: David Montgomery, CHI vs KC
RB28: Kareem Hunt, CLE vs BAL
RB29: Patrick Laird, MIA vs CIN
RB30: DeAndre Washington, OAK @ LAC
RB31: Carlos Hyde, HOU @ TB
RB32: James White, NE vs BUF
RB33: Ronald Jones II, TB vs HOU
RB34: Royce Freeman, DEN vs DET
RB35: Boston Scott, PHI vs DAL
RB36: Kerryon Johnson, DET @ DEN
RB37: Tarik Cohen, CHI vs KC
RB38: Jamaal Williams, GB @ MIN
RB39: Latavius Murray, NO @ TEN
RB40: Peyton Barber, TB vs HOU
RB41: Matt Breida, SF vs LAR
RB42: Duke Johnson, HOU @ TB
RB43: Gus Edwards, BAL @ CLE
RB44: LeSean McCoy, KC @ CHI
RB45: David Johnson, ARI @ SEA
RB46: Tevin Coleman, SF vs LAR
RB47: Chris Thompson, WAS vs NYG
RB48: Rex Burkhead, NE vs BUF
RB49: Jalen Richard, OAK @ LAC
RB50: Nyheim Hines, IND vs CAR
RB51: Myles Gaskin, MIA vs CIN
RB52: Darwin Thompson, KC @ CHI
RB53: Ameer Abdullah, MIN vs GB
RB54: C.J. Prosise, SEA vs ARI
RB55: Jaylen Samuels, PIT @ NYJ
RB56: Giovani Bernard, CIN @ MIA
RB57: Dare Ogunbowale, TB vs HOU
RB58: Brian Hill, ATL vs JAC
RB59: Bo Scarbrough, DET @ DEN
RB60: Tony Pollard, DAL @ PHI