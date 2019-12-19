Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

RB Start of the Week: Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals (at MIA)

From Weeks 1 to 12, Mixon was fantasy’s RB20 (half-PPR scoring). Since Week 13, however, Mixon has scored the fourth-most fantasy points.

Since his Week 9 bye, Mixon has 100-plus yards and/or a touchdown in five of six games, despite having several difficult matchups during that span. After becoming a little more involved in the passing game—at least three catches in each of his past three games— Mixon has a minimum of 22 touches with an average of 25.3 touches over his past three games.

The 23-year-old back gets a fantasy-friendly matchup in Week 16 against the Dolphins, who have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Only his own team (158.0) has allowed more rushing yards per game than the Dolphins (140.9).

RB Sit of the Week: Sony Michel, New England Patriots (vs. BUF)

Michel hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 7 against the Jets, when he posted a 19/42/3 line. Barely involved as a receiver, Michel has just 10 carries and 45 rushing yards or less in four of his past seven games. From Weeks 8 to 15, Michel is fantasy’s RB47.

The Bills have allowed the 12-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Despite his lack of touchdowns, Michel is a TD-dependent flex option, at best.

Week 16 fantasy football running back rankings (half-PPR scoring):

RB1: Christian McCaffrey, CAR @ IND

RB2: Chris Carson, SEA vs ARI

RB3: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ PHI

RB4: Saquon Barkley, NYG @ WAS

RB5: Joe Mixon, CIN @ MIA

RB6: Derrick Henry, TEN vs NO

RB7: Leonard Fournette, JAC @ ATL

RB8: Alvin Kamara, NO @ TEN

RB9: Mark Ingram, BAL @ CLE

RB10: Nick Chubb, CLE vs BAL

RB11: Melvin Gordon, LAC vs OAK

RB12: Marlon Mack, IND vs CAR

RB13: Aaron Jones, GB @ MIN

RB14: Austin Ekeler, LAC vs OAK

RB15: Miles Sanders, PHI vs DAL

RB16: Todd Gurley, LAR @ SF

RB17: Phillip Lindsay, DEN vs DET

RB18: Kenyan Drake, ARI @ SEA

RB19: Mike Boone, MIN vs GB

RB20: Devonta Freeman, ATL vs JAC

RB21: James Conner, PIT @ NYJ

RB22: Raheem Mostert, SF vs LAR

RB23: Adrian Peterson, WAS vs NYG

RB24: Le'Veon Bell, NYJ vs PIT

RB25: Devin Singletary, BUF @ NE

RB26: James White, NE vs BUF

RB27: David Montgomery, CHI vs KC

RB28: Kareem Hunt, CLE vs BAL

RB29: Patrick Laird, MIA vs CIN

RB30: DeAndre Washington, OAK @ LAC

RB31: Sony Michel, NE vs BUF

RB32: Carlos Hyde, HOU @ TB

RB33: Ronald Jones II, TB vs HOU

RB34: Tarik Cohen, CHI vs KC

RB35: Royce Freeman, DEN vs DET

RB36: Kerryon Johnson, DET @ DEN

RB37: Boston Scott, PHI vs DAL

RB38: Jamaal Williams, GB @ MIN

RB39: Latavius Murray, NO @ TEN

RB40: Duke Johnson, HOU @ TB

RB41: Peyton Barber, TB vs HOU

RB42: Matt Breida, SF vs LAR

RB43: LeSean McCoy, KC @ CHI

RB44: Chris Thompson, WAS vs NYG

RB45: Jalen Richard, OAK @ LAC

RB46: David Johnson, ARI @ SEA

RB47: Nyheim Hines, IND vs CAR

RB48: Gus Edwards, BAL @ CLE

RB49: C.J. Prosise, SEA vs ARI

RB50: Ameer Abdullah, MIN vs GB

RB51: Rex Burkhead, NE vs BUF

RB52: Tevin Coleman, SF vs LAR

RB53: Giovani Bernard, CIN @ MIA

RB54: Myles Gaskin, MIA vs CIN

RB55: Darwin Thompson, KC @ CHI

RB56: Jaylen Samuels, PIT @ NYJ

RB57: Dare Ogunbowale, TB vs HOU

RB58: Dion Lewis, TEN vs NO

RB59: Tony Pollard, DAL @ PHI

RB60: Brian Hill, ATL vs JAC

Week 16 fantasy football running back rankings (non-PPR scoring):

RB1: Chris Carson, SEA vs ARI

RB2: Christian McCaffrey, CAR @ IND

RB3: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ PHI

RB4: Saquon Barkley, NYG @ WAS

RB5: Derrick Henry, TEN vs NO

RB6: Joe Mixon, CIN @ MIA

RB7: Leonard Fournette, JAC @ ATL

RB8: Mark Ingram, BAL @ CLE

RB9: Nick Chubb, CLE vs BAL

RB10: Alvin Kamara, NO @ TEN

RB11: Melvin Gordon, LAC vs OAK

RB12: Marlon Mack, IND vs CAR

RB13: Aaron Jones, GB @ MIN

RB14: Todd Gurley, LAR @ SF

RB15: Miles Sanders, PHI vs DAL

RB16: Austin Ekeler, LAC vs OAK

RB17: Phillip Lindsay, DEN vs DET

RB18: Mike Boone, MIN vs GB

RB19: Devonta Freeman, ATL vs JAC

RB20: James Conner, PIT @ NYJ

RB21: Kenyan Drake, ARI @ SEA

RB22: Adrian Peterson, WAS vs NYG

RB23: Raheem Mostert, SF vs LAR

RB24: Devin Singletary, BUF @ NE

RB25: Le'Veon Bell, NYJ vs PIT

RB26: Sony Michel, NE vs BUF

RB27: David Montgomery, CHI vs KC

RB28: Kareem Hunt, CLE vs BAL

RB29: Patrick Laird, MIA vs CIN

RB30: DeAndre Washington, OAK @ LAC

RB31: Carlos Hyde, HOU @ TB

RB32: James White, NE vs BUF

RB33: Ronald Jones II, TB vs HOU

RB34: Royce Freeman, DEN vs DET

RB35: Boston Scott, PHI vs DAL

RB36: Kerryon Johnson, DET @ DEN

RB37: Tarik Cohen, CHI vs KC

RB38: Jamaal Williams, GB @ MIN

RB39: Latavius Murray, NO @ TEN

RB40: Peyton Barber, TB vs HOU

RB41: Matt Breida, SF vs LAR

RB42: Duke Johnson, HOU @ TB

RB43: Gus Edwards, BAL @ CLE

RB44: LeSean McCoy, KC @ CHI

RB45: David Johnson, ARI @ SEA

RB46: Tevin Coleman, SF vs LAR

RB47: Chris Thompson, WAS vs NYG

RB48: Rex Burkhead, NE vs BUF

RB49: Jalen Richard, OAK @ LAC

RB50: Nyheim Hines, IND vs CAR

RB51: Myles Gaskin, MIA vs CIN

RB52: Darwin Thompson, KC @ CHI

RB53: Ameer Abdullah, MIN vs GB

RB54: C.J. Prosise, SEA vs ARI

RB55: Jaylen Samuels, PIT @ NYJ

RB56: Giovani Bernard, CIN @ MIA

RB57: Dare Ogunbowale, TB vs HOU

RB58: Brian Hill, ATL vs JAC

RB59: Bo Scarbrough, DET @ DEN

RB60: Tony Pollard, DAL @ PHI