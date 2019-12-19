Fantasy Football: Week 16 Kicker Rankings
Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.
Check out more of Kevin’s rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, defense and flex.
Week 16 fantasy football kicker rankings:
K1: Justin Tucker, BAL @ CLE
K2: Wil Lutz, NO @ TEN
K3: Harrison Butker, KC @ CHI
K4: Robbie Gould, SF vs LAR
K5: Jason Myers, SEA vs ARI
K6: Matt Gay, TB vs HOU
K7: Nick Folk, NE vs BUF
K8: Dan Bailey, MIN vs GB
K9: Younghoe Koo, ATL vs JAC
K10: Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU @ TB
K11: Michael Badgley, LAC vs OAK
K12: Mason Crosby, GB @ MIN
K13: Jake Elliott, PHI vs DAL
K14: Brandon McManus, DEN vs DET
K15: Chris Boswell, PIT @ NYJ
K16: Greg Zuerlein, LAR @ SF
K17: Jason Sanders, MIA vs CIN
K18: Kai Forbath, DAL @ PHI
K19: Josh Lambo, JAC @ ATL
K20: Zane Gonzalez, ARI @ SEA