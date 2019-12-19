Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

Week 16 fantasy football kicker rankings:

K1: Justin Tucker, BAL @ CLE

K2: Wil Lutz, NO @ TEN

K3: Harrison Butker, KC @ CHI

K4: Robbie Gould, SF vs LAR

K5: Jason Myers, SEA vs ARI

K6: Matt Gay, TB vs HOU

K7: Nick Folk, NE vs BUF

K8: Dan Bailey, MIN vs GB

K9: Younghoe Koo, ATL vs JAC

K10: Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU @ TB

K11: Michael Badgley, LAC vs OAK

K12: Mason Crosby, GB @ MIN

K13: Jake Elliott, PHI vs DAL

K14: Brandon McManus, DEN vs DET

K15: Chris Boswell, PIT @ NYJ

K16: Greg Zuerlein, LAR @ SF

K17: Jason Sanders, MIA vs CIN

K18: Kai Forbath, DAL @ PHI

K19: Josh Lambo, JAC @ ATL

K20: Zane Gonzalez, ARI @ SEA