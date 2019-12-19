Fantasy Football: Week 16 TE Rankings
Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.
Check out more of Kevin’s rankings: QB, RB, WR, kicker, defense and flex.
TE Start of the Week: Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams (vs. SF)
Looking at the remaining two games on the schedule, this week’s matchup (49ers) is on the opposite end of the difficulty spectrum from next week’s (Cardinals). Even though San Francisco has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to the position, Higbee remains a must-start assuming that Gerald Everett (knee) is out once again.
In the three games that Everett has missed, Higbee has been absolutely dominant. The only player with three consecutive 100-yard games during the past three weeks, Higbee has a total of 26 catches for 334 yards and a touchdown on 33 targets over that span.
TE Sit of the Week: Jason Witten, New York Giants (at PHI)
Despite taking a season off, Witten has been a key part of the team’s passing offense and he’s scored the ninth-most fantasy points at the position. With 20 targets over his past three games, Witten has more than 35 yards in each game and has scored in two of three.
That said, he’s exceeded 40 yards in only one of his past six games and Witten had just four catches for 33 scoreless yards in his first matchup against the Eagles. The Eagles have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points (half-PPR scoring) to opposing tight ends this season.
Week 16 fantasy football tight end rankings (half-PPR scoring):
TE1: George Kittle, SF vs LAR
TE2: Travis Kelce, KC @ CHI
TE3: Zach Ertz, PHI vs DAL
TE4: Darren Waller, OAK @ LAC
TE5: Tyler Higbee, LAR @ SF
TE6: Mark Andrews, BAL @ CLE
TE7: Austin Hooper, ATL vs JAC
TE8: Hunter Henry, LAC vs OAK
TE9: Jared Cook, NO @ TEN
TE10: Jacob Hollister, SEA vs ARI
TE11: O.J. Howard, TB vs HOU
TE12: Jack Doyle, IND vs CAR
TE13: Dallas Goedert, PHI vs DAL
TE14: Noah Fant, DEN vs DET
TE15: Mike Gesicki, MIA vs CIN
TE16: Greg Olsen, CAR @ IND
TE17: Kyle Rudolph, MIN vs GB
TE18: Jonnu Smith, TEN vs NO
TE19: Jason Witten, DAL @ PHI
TE20: Tyler Eifert, CIN @ MIA
TE21: Cameron Brate, TB vs HOU
TE22: Darren Fells, HOU @ TB
TE23: Kaden Smith, NYG @ WAS
TE24: Ian Thomas, CAR @ IND
TE25: Jimmy Graham, GB @ MIN
TE26: Dawson Knox, BUF @ NE
TE27: Hayden Hurst, BAL @ CLE
TE28: Irv Smith Jr., MIN vs GB
TE29: Blake Jarwin, DAL @ PHI
TE30: Jordan Akins, HOU @ TB
Week 16 fantasy football tight end rankings (non-PPR scoring):
TE1: George Kittle, SF vs LAR
TE2: Travis Kelce, KC @ CHI
TE3: Zach Ertz, PHI vs DAL
TE4: Mark Andrews, BAL @ CLE
TE5: Darren Waller, OAK @ LAC
TE6: Tyler Higbee, LAR @ SF
TE7: Hunter Henry, LAC vs OAK
TE8: Austin Hooper, ATL vs JAC
TE9: Jared Cook, NO @ TEN
TE10: O.J. Howard, TB vs HOU
TE11: Jacob Hollister, SEA vs ARI
TE12: Dallas Goedert, PHI vs DAL
TE13: Noah Fant, DEN vs DET
TE14: Greg Olsen, CAR @ IND
TE15: Jack Doyle, IND vs CAR
TE16: Mike Gesicki, MIA vs CIN
TE17: Jonnu Smith, TEN vs NO
TE18: Kyle Rudolph, MIN vs GB
TE19: Tyler Eifert, CIN @ MIA
TE20: Jason Witten, DAL @ PHI
TE21: Cameron Brate, TB vs HOU
TE22: Darren Fells, HOU @ TB
TE23: Kaden Smith, NYG @ WAS
TE24: Jimmy Graham, GB @ MIN
TE25: Ian Thomas, CAR @ IND
TE26: Jesper Horsted, CHI vs KC
TE27: Dawson Knox, BUF @ NE
TE28: Hayden Hurst, BAL @ CLE
TE29: Irv Smith Jr., MIN vs GB
TE30: Blake Jarwin, DAL @ PHI