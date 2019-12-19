Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

TE Start of the Week: Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams (vs. SF)

Looking at the remaining two games on the schedule, this week’s matchup (49ers) is on the opposite end of the difficulty spectrum from next week’s (Cardinals). Even though San Francisco has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to the position, Higbee remains a must-start assuming that Gerald Everett (knee) is out once again.

In the three games that Everett has missed, Higbee has been absolutely dominant. The only player with three consecutive 100-yard games during the past three weeks, Higbee has a total of 26 catches for 334 yards and a touchdown on 33 targets over that span.

TE Sit of the Week: Jason Witten, New York Giants (at PHI)

Despite taking a season off, Witten has been a key part of the team’s passing offense and he’s scored the ninth-most fantasy points at the position. With 20 targets over his past three games, Witten has more than 35 yards in each game and has scored in two of three.

That said, he’s exceeded 40 yards in only one of his past six games and Witten had just four catches for 33 scoreless yards in his first matchup against the Eagles. The Eagles have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points (half-PPR scoring) to opposing tight ends this season.

Week 16 fantasy football tight end rankings (half-PPR scoring):

TE1: George Kittle, SF vs LAR

TE2: Travis Kelce, KC @ CHI

TE3: Zach Ertz, PHI vs DAL

TE4: Darren Waller, OAK @ LAC

TE5: Tyler Higbee, LAR @ SF

TE6: Mark Andrews, BAL @ CLE

TE7: Austin Hooper, ATL vs JAC

TE8: Hunter Henry, LAC vs OAK

TE9: Jared Cook, NO @ TEN

TE10: Jacob Hollister, SEA vs ARI

TE11: O.J. Howard, TB vs HOU

TE12: Jack Doyle, IND vs CAR

TE13: Dallas Goedert, PHI vs DAL

TE14: Noah Fant, DEN vs DET

TE15: Mike Gesicki, MIA vs CIN

TE16: Greg Olsen, CAR @ IND

TE17: Kyle Rudolph, MIN vs GB

TE18: Jonnu Smith, TEN vs NO

TE19: Jason Witten, DAL @ PHI

TE20: Tyler Eifert, CIN @ MIA

TE21: Cameron Brate, TB vs HOU

TE22: Darren Fells, HOU @ TB

TE23: Kaden Smith, NYG @ WAS

TE24: Ian Thomas, CAR @ IND

TE25: Jimmy Graham, GB @ MIN

TE26: Dawson Knox, BUF @ NE

TE27: Hayden Hurst, BAL @ CLE

TE28: Irv Smith Jr., MIN vs GB

TE29: Blake Jarwin, DAL @ PHI

TE30: Jordan Akins, HOU @ TB

Week 16 fantasy football tight end rankings (non-PPR scoring):

TE1: George Kittle, SF vs LAR

TE2: Travis Kelce, KC @ CHI

TE3: Zach Ertz, PHI vs DAL

TE4: Mark Andrews, BAL @ CLE

TE5: Darren Waller, OAK @ LAC

TE6: Tyler Higbee, LAR @ SF

TE7: Hunter Henry, LAC vs OAK

TE8: Austin Hooper, ATL vs JAC

TE9: Jared Cook, NO @ TEN

TE10: O.J. Howard, TB vs HOU

TE11: Jacob Hollister, SEA vs ARI

TE12: Dallas Goedert, PHI vs DAL

TE13: Noah Fant, DEN vs DET

TE14: Greg Olsen, CAR @ IND

TE15: Jack Doyle, IND vs CAR

TE16: Mike Gesicki, MIA vs CIN

TE17: Jonnu Smith, TEN vs NO

TE18: Kyle Rudolph, MIN vs GB

TE19: Tyler Eifert, CIN @ MIA

TE20: Jason Witten, DAL @ PHI

TE21: Cameron Brate, TB vs HOU

TE22: Darren Fells, HOU @ TB

TE23: Kaden Smith, NYG @ WAS

TE24: Jimmy Graham, GB @ MIN

TE25: Ian Thomas, CAR @ IND

TE26: Jesper Horsted, CHI vs KC

TE27: Dawson Knox, BUF @ NE

TE28: Hayden Hurst, BAL @ CLE

TE29: Irv Smith Jr., MIN vs GB

TE30: Blake Jarwin, DAL @ PHI