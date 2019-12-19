Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

QB Start of the Week: Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. HOU)

Perhaps the mounting injuries to the team’s receivers—Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller—or to Winston (thumb) himself will give you pause as you fight for a fantasy championship, but Winston remains a high-end QB1 in Week 16.

Of course, Winston has the potential to throw multiple interceptions in any game, but he’s quick to shake it off (as this stat illustrates). Leading the NFL in passing yards (4,573) and pass attempts (554), Winston also has 450-plus yards and four touchdowns in back-to-back games, and has 300-yard games in eight of his past nine and 10 of his past 12.

Not only has Winston been one of the most prolific quarterbacks this season, but he gets a plus matchup against the Texans the week. Houston has allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season.

QB Sit of the Week: Tom Brady, New England Patriots (vs. BUF)

While Brady has scored the 13-most fantasy points this season, it’s been a rough month for the G.O.A.T. Since his Week 10 bye, Brady has thrown for 216 yards or less in four of five games including back-to-back games with less than 200 passing yards. During that five-game span, Brady has averaged 14.0 fantasy points per game, 29 among quarterbacks during that stretch.

Earlier this season, Brady had one of his worst games of the season against the Bills. In that Week 4 matchup, he completed 18-of-39 (46.2%) for 150 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Given his recent struggles and difficult matchup, Brady is outside my top 20 quarterbacks for the week.

Week 16 fantasy football quarterback rankings:

QB1: Lamar Jackson, BAL @ CLE

QB2: Deshaun Watson, HOU @ TB

QB3: Russell Wilson, SEA vs ARI

QB4: Jameis Winston, TB vs HOU

QB5: Patrick Mahomes, KC @ CHI

QB6: Drew Brees, NO @ TEN

QB7: Dak Prescott, DAL @ PHI

QB8: Matt Ryan, ATL vs JAC

QB9: Ryan Tannehill, TEN vs NO

QB10: Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA vs CIN

QB11: Kyler Murray, ARI @ SEA

QB12: Aaron Rodgers, GB @ MIN

QB13: Carson Wentz, PHI vs DAL

QB14: Kirk Cousins, MIN vs GB

QB15: Philip Rivers, LAC vs OAK

QB16: Jimmy Garoppolo, SF vs LAR

QB17: Mitch Trubisky, CHI vs KC

QB18: Gardner Minshew, JAC @ ATL

QB19: Josh Allen, BUF @ NE

QB20: Jared Goff, LAR @ SF

QB21: Andy Dalton, CIN @ MIA

QB22: Drew Lock, DEN vs DET

QB23: Jacoby Brissett, IND vs CAR

QB24: Tom Brady, NE vs BUF

QB25: Derek Carr, OAK @ LAC