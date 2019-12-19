Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

WR Start of the Week: DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins (vs. CIN)

Having a breakout season, Parker has set career highs across the board—59 receptions, 954 yards and eight touchdowns. With four catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns last week, Parker now has multiple scores in two of his past three games.

Not only has he set career highs, but he has been one of the most consistent receivers in the league. Parker now has 55-plus yards and/or a touchdown (or two) in 11 of his past 12 games. The exception was Week 14 against the Jets, when he left in the second quarter with a concussion.

WR Sit of the Week: John Brown, Buffalo Bills (at NE)

Speaking of consistency, Brown began the season with 10 consecutive games with at least 50 receiving yards. Only Michael Thomas has had a longer streak (11 games) this season. Ending a recent three-game 50-yard drought, Brown converted his double-digit Week 15 targets into seven catches for 99 yards against the Steelers.

Looking back at his first matchup against the Patriots, Brown had a productive outing—5/69 on 11 targets. Brown’s yardage total was the fifth-most among receivers facing the Patriots this season.

That said, Stephon Gilmore has played as well as any cornerback in the league and the Patriots have allowed the fewest fantasy points to the position this season. Brown is more of a low-end WR3 or flex this week.

Week 16 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (half-PPR scoring):

WR1: Michael Thomas, NO @ TEN

WR2: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU @ TB

WR3: Julio Jones, ATL vs JAC

WR4: Davante Adams, GB @ MIN

WR5: Tyreek Hill, KC @ CHI

WR6: Devante Parker, MIA vs CIN

WR7: Amari Cooper, DAL @ PHI

WR8: D.J. Moore, CAR @ IND

WR9: Keenan Allen, LAC vs OAK

WR10: Allen Robinson, CHI vs KC

WR11: Julian Edelman, NE vs BUF

WR12: A.J. Brown, TEN vs NO

WR13: Tyler Lockett, SEA vs ARI

WR14: Courtland Sutton, DEN vs DET

WR15: Robert Woods, LAR @ SF

WR16: Stefon Diggs, MIN vs GB

WR17: Terry McLaurin, WAS vs NYG

WR18: Kenny Golladay, DET @ DEN

WR19: Cooper Kupp, LAR @ SF

WR20: Breshad Perriman, TB vs HOU

WR21: Adam Thielen, MIN vs GB

WR22: Jarvis Landry, CLE vs BAL

WR23: Michael Gallup, DAL @ PHI

WR24: Mike Williams, LAC vs OAK

WR25: Anthony Miller, CHI vs KC

WR26: Will Fuller, HOU @ TB

WR27: Christian Kirk, ARI @ SEA

WR28: D.K. Metcalf, SEA vs ARI

WR29: Tyler Boyd, CIN @ MIA

WR30: Emmanuel Sanders, SF vs LAR

WR31: D.J. Chark, JAC @ ATL

WR32: Darius Slayton, NYG @ WAS

WR33: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs BAL

WR34: T.Y. Hilton, IND vs CAR

WR35: Deebo Samuel, SF vs LAR

WR36: Sterling Shepard, NYG @ WAS

WR37: Marquise Brown, BAL @ CLE

WR38: John Brown, BUF @ NE

WR39: Dede Westbrook, JAC @ ATL

WR40: Chris Conley, JAC @ ATL

WR41: Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs PIT

WR42: Curtis Samuel, CAR @ IND

WR43: Robby Anderson, NYJ vs PIT

WR44: James Washington, PIT @ NYJ

WR45: Zach Pascal, IND vs CAR

WR46: Golden Tate, NYG @ WAS

WR47: Diontae Johnson, PIT @ NYJ

WR48: Tyrell Williams, OAK @ LAC

WR49: Greg Ward, PHI vs DAL

WR50: Danny Amendola, DET @ DEN

WR51: Sammy Watkins, KC @ CHI

WR52: Cole Beasley, BUF @ NE

WR53: Larry Fitzgerald, ARI @ SEA

WR54: Russell Gage, ATL vs JAC

WR55: Kenny Stills, HOU @ TB

WR56: Justin Watson, TB vs HOU

WR57: Brandin Cooks, LAR @ SF

WR58: Randall Cobb, DAL @ PHI

WR59: Corey Davis, TEN vs NO

WR60: Allen Hurns, MIA vs CIN

WR61: Allen Lazard, GB @ MIN

WR62: John Ross, CIN @ MIA

WR63: Marcus Johnson, IND vs CAR

WR64: Albert Wilson, MIA vs CIN

WR65: Keelan Cole, JAC @ ATL

WR66: Kendrick Bourne, SF vs LAR

WR67: Ted Ginn, NO @ TEN

WR68: Kelvin Harmon, WAS vs NYG

WR69: Mohamed Sanu, NE vs BUF

WR70: Mecole Hardman, KC @ CHI

Week 16 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (non-PPR scoring):

WR1: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU @ TB

WR2: Michael Thomas, NO @ TEN

WR3: Julio Jones, ATL vs JAC

WR4: Tyreek Hill, KC @ CHI

WR5: Davante Adams, GB @ MIN

WR6: Devante Parker, MIA vs CIN

WR7: D.J. Moore, CAR @ IND

WR8: Amari Cooper, DAL @ PHI

WR9: Allen Robinson, CHI vs KC

WR10: Keenan Allen, LAC vs OAK

WR11: Tyler Lockett, SEA vs ARI

WR12: A.J. Brown, TEN vs NO

WR13: Julian Edelman, NE vs BUF

WR14: Courtland Sutton, DEN vs DET

WR15: Robert Woods, LAR @ SF

WR16: Stefon Diggs, MIN vs GB

WR17: Kenny Golladay, DET @ DEN

WR18: Cooper Kupp, LAR @ SF

WR19: Terry McLaurin, WAS vs NYG

WR20: Breshad Perriman, TB vs HOU

WR21: Adam Thielen, MIN vs GB

WR22: Mike Williams, LAC vs OAK

WR23: Michael Gallup, DAL @ PHI

WR24: Will Fuller, HOU @ TB

WR25: Jarvis Landry, CLE vs BAL

WR26: D.K. Metcalf, SEA vs ARI

WR27: Anthony Miller, CHI vs KC

WR28: Christian Kirk, ARI @ SEA

WR29: Tyler Boyd, CIN @ MIA

WR30: Darius Slayton, NYG @ WAS

WR31: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs BAL

WR32: Emmanuel Sanders, SF vs LAR

WR33: T.Y. Hilton, IND vs CAR

WR34: D.J. Chark, JAC @ ATL

WR35: John Brown, BUF @ NE

WR36: Marquise Brown, BAL @ CLE

WR37: Sterling Shepard, NYG @ WAS

WR38: Deebo Samuel, SF vs LAR

WR39: Dede Westbrook, JAC @ ATL

WR40: Curtis Samuel, CAR @ IND

WR41: Chris Conley, JAC @ ATL

WR42: Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs PIT

WR43: Robby Anderson, NYJ vs PIT

WR44: James Washington, PIT @ NYJ

WR45: Tyrell Williams, OAK @ LAC

WR46: Greg Ward, PHI vs DAL

WR47: Zach Pascal, IND vs CAR

WR48: Sammy Watkins, KC @ CHI

WR49: Diontae Johnson, PIT @ NYJ

WR50: Golden Tate, NYG @ WAS

WR51: Kenny Stills, HOU @ TB

WR52: Brandin Cooks, LAR @ SF

WR53: Russell Gage, ATL vs JAC

WR54: Cole Beasley, BUF @ NE

WR55: Danny Amendola, DET @ DEN

WR56: Larry Fitzgerald, ARI @ SEA

WR57: Justin Watson, TB vs HOU

WR58: Allen Hurns, MIA vs CIN

WR59: Corey Davis, TEN vs NO

WR60: Randall Cobb, DAL @ PHI

WR61: Allen Lazard, GB @ MIN

WR62: John Ross, CIN @ MIA

WR63: Ted Ginn, NO @ TEN

WR64: Marcus Johnson, IND vs CAR

WR65: Albert Wilson, MIA vs CIN

WR66: Mecole Hardman, KC @ CHI

WR67: Keelan Cole, JAC @ ATL

WR68: Kendrick Bourne, SF vs LAR

WR69: Kelvin Harmon, WAS vs NYG

WR70: Mohamed Sanu, NE vs BUF