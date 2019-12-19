Fantasy Football: Week 16 WR Rankings
Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.
Check out more of Kevin’s rankings: QB, RB, TE, kicker, defense and flex.
WR Start of the Week: DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins (vs. CIN)
Having a breakout season, Parker has set career highs across the board—59 receptions, 954 yards and eight touchdowns. With four catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns last week, Parker now has multiple scores in two of his past three games.
Not only has he set career highs, but he has been one of the most consistent receivers in the league. Parker now has 55-plus yards and/or a touchdown (or two) in 11 of his past 12 games. The exception was Week 14 against the Jets, when he left in the second quarter with a concussion.
WR Sit of the Week: John Brown, Buffalo Bills (at NE)
Speaking of consistency, Brown began the season with 10 consecutive games with at least 50 receiving yards. Only Michael Thomas has had a longer streak (11 games) this season. Ending a recent three-game 50-yard drought, Brown converted his double-digit Week 15 targets into seven catches for 99 yards against the Steelers.
Looking back at his first matchup against the Patriots, Brown had a productive outing—5/69 on 11 targets. Brown’s yardage total was the fifth-most among receivers facing the Patriots this season.
That said, Stephon Gilmore has played as well as any cornerback in the league and the Patriots have allowed the fewest fantasy points to the position this season. Brown is more of a low-end WR3 or flex this week.
Week 16 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (half-PPR scoring):
WR1: Michael Thomas, NO @ TEN
WR2: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU @ TB
WR3: Julio Jones, ATL vs JAC
WR4: Davante Adams, GB @ MIN
WR5: Tyreek Hill, KC @ CHI
WR6: Devante Parker, MIA vs CIN
WR7: Amari Cooper, DAL @ PHI
WR8: D.J. Moore, CAR @ IND
WR9: Keenan Allen, LAC vs OAK
WR10: Allen Robinson, CHI vs KC
WR11: Julian Edelman, NE vs BUF
WR12: A.J. Brown, TEN vs NO
WR13: Tyler Lockett, SEA vs ARI
WR14: Courtland Sutton, DEN vs DET
WR15: Robert Woods, LAR @ SF
WR16: Stefon Diggs, MIN vs GB
WR17: Terry McLaurin, WAS vs NYG
WR18: Kenny Golladay, DET @ DEN
WR19: Cooper Kupp, LAR @ SF
WR20: Breshad Perriman, TB vs HOU
WR21: Adam Thielen, MIN vs GB
WR22: Jarvis Landry, CLE vs BAL
WR23: Michael Gallup, DAL @ PHI
WR24: Mike Williams, LAC vs OAK
WR25: Anthony Miller, CHI vs KC
WR26: Will Fuller, HOU @ TB
WR27: Christian Kirk, ARI @ SEA
WR28: D.K. Metcalf, SEA vs ARI
WR29: Tyler Boyd, CIN @ MIA
WR30: Emmanuel Sanders, SF vs LAR
WR31: D.J. Chark, JAC @ ATL
WR32: Darius Slayton, NYG @ WAS
WR33: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs BAL
WR34: T.Y. Hilton, IND vs CAR
WR35: Deebo Samuel, SF vs LAR
WR36: Sterling Shepard, NYG @ WAS
WR37: Marquise Brown, BAL @ CLE
WR38: John Brown, BUF @ NE
WR39: Dede Westbrook, JAC @ ATL
WR40: Chris Conley, JAC @ ATL
WR41: Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs PIT
WR42: Curtis Samuel, CAR @ IND
WR43: Robby Anderson, NYJ vs PIT
WR44: James Washington, PIT @ NYJ
WR45: Zach Pascal, IND vs CAR
WR46: Golden Tate, NYG @ WAS
WR47: Diontae Johnson, PIT @ NYJ
WR48: Tyrell Williams, OAK @ LAC
WR49: Greg Ward, PHI vs DAL
WR50: Danny Amendola, DET @ DEN
WR51: Sammy Watkins, KC @ CHI
WR52: Cole Beasley, BUF @ NE
WR53: Larry Fitzgerald, ARI @ SEA
WR54: Russell Gage, ATL vs JAC
WR55: Kenny Stills, HOU @ TB
WR56: Justin Watson, TB vs HOU
WR57: Brandin Cooks, LAR @ SF
WR58: Randall Cobb, DAL @ PHI
WR59: Corey Davis, TEN vs NO
WR60: Allen Hurns, MIA vs CIN
WR61: Allen Lazard, GB @ MIN
WR62: John Ross, CIN @ MIA
WR63: Marcus Johnson, IND vs CAR
WR64: Albert Wilson, MIA vs CIN
WR65: Keelan Cole, JAC @ ATL
WR66: Kendrick Bourne, SF vs LAR
WR67: Ted Ginn, NO @ TEN
WR68: Kelvin Harmon, WAS vs NYG
WR69: Mohamed Sanu, NE vs BUF
WR70: Mecole Hardman, KC @ CHI
Week 16 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (non-PPR scoring):
WR1: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU @ TB
WR2: Michael Thomas, NO @ TEN
WR3: Julio Jones, ATL vs JAC
WR4: Tyreek Hill, KC @ CHI
WR5: Davante Adams, GB @ MIN
WR6: Devante Parker, MIA vs CIN
WR7: D.J. Moore, CAR @ IND
WR8: Amari Cooper, DAL @ PHI
WR9: Allen Robinson, CHI vs KC
WR10: Keenan Allen, LAC vs OAK
WR11: Tyler Lockett, SEA vs ARI
WR12: A.J. Brown, TEN vs NO
WR13: Julian Edelman, NE vs BUF
WR14: Courtland Sutton, DEN vs DET
WR15: Robert Woods, LAR @ SF
WR16: Stefon Diggs, MIN vs GB
WR17: Kenny Golladay, DET @ DEN
WR18: Cooper Kupp, LAR @ SF
WR19: Terry McLaurin, WAS vs NYG
WR20: Breshad Perriman, TB vs HOU
WR21: Adam Thielen, MIN vs GB
WR22: Mike Williams, LAC vs OAK
WR23: Michael Gallup, DAL @ PHI
WR24: Will Fuller, HOU @ TB
WR25: Jarvis Landry, CLE vs BAL
WR26: D.K. Metcalf, SEA vs ARI
WR27: Anthony Miller, CHI vs KC
WR28: Christian Kirk, ARI @ SEA
WR29: Tyler Boyd, CIN @ MIA
WR30: Darius Slayton, NYG @ WAS
WR31: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs BAL
WR32: Emmanuel Sanders, SF vs LAR
WR33: T.Y. Hilton, IND vs CAR
WR34: D.J. Chark, JAC @ ATL
WR35: John Brown, BUF @ NE
WR36: Marquise Brown, BAL @ CLE
WR37: Sterling Shepard, NYG @ WAS
WR38: Deebo Samuel, SF vs LAR
WR39: Dede Westbrook, JAC @ ATL
WR40: Curtis Samuel, CAR @ IND
WR41: Chris Conley, JAC @ ATL
WR42: Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs PIT
WR43: Robby Anderson, NYJ vs PIT
WR44: James Washington, PIT @ NYJ
WR45: Tyrell Williams, OAK @ LAC
WR46: Greg Ward, PHI vs DAL
WR47: Zach Pascal, IND vs CAR
WR48: Sammy Watkins, KC @ CHI
WR49: Diontae Johnson, PIT @ NYJ
WR50: Golden Tate, NYG @ WAS
WR51: Kenny Stills, HOU @ TB
WR52: Brandin Cooks, LAR @ SF
WR53: Russell Gage, ATL vs JAC
WR54: Cole Beasley, BUF @ NE
WR55: Danny Amendola, DET @ DEN
WR56: Larry Fitzgerald, ARI @ SEA
WR57: Justin Watson, TB vs HOU
WR58: Allen Hurns, MIA vs CIN
WR59: Corey Davis, TEN vs NO
WR60: Randall Cobb, DAL @ PHI
WR61: Allen Lazard, GB @ MIN
WR62: John Ross, CIN @ MIA
WR63: Ted Ginn, NO @ TEN
WR64: Marcus Johnson, IND vs CAR
WR65: Albert Wilson, MIA vs CIN
WR66: Mecole Hardman, KC @ CHI
WR67: Keelan Cole, JAC @ ATL
WR68: Kendrick Bourne, SF vs LAR
WR69: Kelvin Harmon, WAS vs NYG
WR70: Mohamed Sanu, NE vs BUF