Report: Josh Shaw Drops Appeal of One-Year Gambling Suspension

Arizona Cardinals defensive back Josh Shaw has decided to drop the appeal of his one-year suspension for gambling on NFL games, according to the Associated Press.

In late November, the NFL suspended Shaw through at least the end of the 2020 season for betting on NFL games multiple times this season. It marked the first time in nearly four decades that an NFL player was banned for gambling.

Shaw may have violated the league's gambling policy by betting on a three-team parlay that included a game with his team, according to ESPN's David Purdum.

The bet was reportedly made on Sunday, Nov. 10 at a Caesars sportsbook in Las Vegas and focused on the second halves of Week 10 games. His bet lost since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers failed to cover a second-half spread against the Cardinals, according to ESPN. The league told ESPN that neither the type of bet nor the games involved matter in the league's gambling policy.

Purdum reports that Shaw filled out his Caesars betting account application and listed "professional football player" as his occupation.

Shaw has not appeared in a game for Arizona since he suffered a shoulder injury during the preseason and was placed on injured reserve.

He signed with Arizona on a one-year contract in the offseason. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals out of USC in 2015 and has also played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Buccaneers.