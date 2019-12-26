Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

Week 17 fantasy football kicker rankings:

K1: Wil Lutz, NO @ CAR

K2: Harrison Butker, KC vs LAC

K3: Matt Gay, TB vs ATL

K4: Robbie Gould, SF @ SEA

K5: Nick Folk, NE vs MIA

K6: Younghoe Koo, ATL @ TB

K7: Dan Bailey, MIN vs CHI

K8: Mason Crosby, GB @ DET

K9: Justin Tucker, BAL vs PIT

K10: Jason Myers, SEA vs SF

K11: Jake Elliott, PHI @ NYG

K12: Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU vs TEN

K13: Greg Zuerlein, LAR vs ARI

K14: Brandon McManus, DEN vs OAK

K15: Kai Forbath, DAL vs WAS

K16: Chris Boswell, PIT @ BAL

K17: Michael Badgley, LAC @ KC

K18: Zane Gonzalez, ARI @ LAR

K19: Josh Lambo, JAC vs IND

K20: Daniel Carlson, OAK @ DEN