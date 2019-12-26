Fantasy Football: Week 17 Kicker Rankings
Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.
Check out more of Kevin’s rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, defense and flex.
Week 17 fantasy football kicker rankings:
K1: Wil Lutz, NO @ CAR
K2: Harrison Butker, KC vs LAC
K3: Matt Gay, TB vs ATL
K4: Robbie Gould, SF @ SEA
K5: Nick Folk, NE vs MIA
K6: Younghoe Koo, ATL @ TB
K7: Dan Bailey, MIN vs CHI
K8: Mason Crosby, GB @ DET
K9: Justin Tucker, BAL vs PIT
K10: Jason Myers, SEA vs SF
K11: Jake Elliott, PHI @ NYG
K12: Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU vs TEN
K13: Greg Zuerlein, LAR vs ARI
K14: Brandon McManus, DEN vs OAK
K15: Kai Forbath, DAL vs WAS
K16: Chris Boswell, PIT @ BAL
K17: Michael Badgley, LAC @ KC
K18: Zane Gonzalez, ARI @ LAR
K19: Josh Lambo, JAC vs IND
K20: Daniel Carlson, OAK @ DEN