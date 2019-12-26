Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

TE Start of the Week: Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams (vs. LAR)

What a month December has been for Higbee! Only Michael Thomas and teammate Cooper Kupp have done what Higbee has this season with a four-game streak of 100-plus receiving yards.

During his (active) four-game span, Higbee has a total of 35 catches for 438 yards and a touchdown. Not only does he have at least 100 yards in each of those games, but he has a minimum of seven catches per week as well. Even though Gerald Everett returned last week, Higbee extended his streak of games with 11-plus targets to three.

Kicking off his current streak against the Cardinals, Higbee had a 7/107/1 line in Week 13. With the Cardinals allowing the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends (by a wide margin), starting Higbee seems too easy, so don’t overthink it.

TE Sit of the Week: Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers (at DET)

To a certain degree, 2019 has been like Jimmy Graham’s rookie season, but not in a good way. The 33-year-old tight end has just 34 catches for 398 yards on 53 targets, all of which are his lowest totals since his rookie season (2010).

Graham has been held to one catch and 16 yards or less in four of his past five games. Earlier this season, Graham had just two catches for 17 yards against the Lions. Not only have the Lions allowed the 13-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season, but only one has reached the 50-yard mark against them since Week 8 and that was Darren Waller (52 yards) in Week 9.

Week 17 fantasy football tight end rankings (half-PPR scoring):

TE1: George Kittle, SF @ SEA

TE2: Travis Kelce, KC vs LAC

TE3: Austin Hooper, ATL @ TB

TE4: Tyler Higbee, LAR vs ARI

TE5: Zach Ertz, PHI @ NYG

TE6: Darren Waller, OAK @ DEN

TE7: Jared Cook, NO @ CAR

TE8: Dallas Goedert, PHI @ NYG

TE9: Hunter Henry, LAC @ KC

TE10: O.J. Howard, TB vs ATL

TE11: Jacob Hollister, SEA vs SF

TE12: Jack Doyle, IND @ JAC

TE13: Jonnu Smith, TEN @ HOU

TE14: Noah Fant, DEN vs OAK

TE15: Mark Andrews, BAL vs PIT

TE16: Mike Gesicki, MIA @ NE

TE17: Greg Olsen, CAR vs NO

TE18: Kyle Rudolph, MIN vs CHI

TE19: Jason Witten, DAL vs WAS

TE20: Kaden Smith, NYG vs PHI

TE21: Cameron Brate, TB vs ATL

TE22: Darren Fells, HOU vs TEN

TE23: Tyler Eifert, CIN vs CLE

TE24: Hayden Hurst, BAL vs PIT

TE25: Jimmy Graham, GB @ DET

TE26: Irv Smith Jr., MIN vs CHI

TE27: Vance McDonald, PIT @ BAL

TE28: Blake Jarwin, DAL vs WAS

TE29: Gerald Everett, LAR vs ARI

TE30: Jesper Horsted, CHI @ MIN

Week 17 fantasy football tight end rankings (non-PPR scoring):

