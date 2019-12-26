Fantasy Football: Week 17 TE Rankings
Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.
TE Start of the Week: Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams (vs. LAR)
What a month December has been for Higbee! Only Michael Thomas and teammate Cooper Kupp have done what Higbee has this season with a four-game streak of 100-plus receiving yards.
During his (active) four-game span, Higbee has a total of 35 catches for 438 yards and a touchdown. Not only does he have at least 100 yards in each of those games, but he has a minimum of seven catches per week as well. Even though Gerald Everett returned last week, Higbee extended his streak of games with 11-plus targets to three.
Kicking off his current streak against the Cardinals, Higbee had a 7/107/1 line in Week 13. With the Cardinals allowing the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends (by a wide margin), starting Higbee seems too easy, so don’t overthink it.
TE Sit of the Week: Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers (at DET)
To a certain degree, 2019 has been like Jimmy Graham’s rookie season, but not in a good way. The 33-year-old tight end has just 34 catches for 398 yards on 53 targets, all of which are his lowest totals since his rookie season (2010).
Graham has been held to one catch and 16 yards or less in four of his past five games. Earlier this season, Graham had just two catches for 17 yards against the Lions. Not only have the Lions allowed the 13-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season, but only one has reached the 50-yard mark against them since Week 8 and that was Darren Waller (52 yards) in Week 9.
Week 17 fantasy football tight end rankings (half-PPR scoring):
TE1: George Kittle, SF @ SEA
TE2: Travis Kelce, KC vs LAC
TE3: Austin Hooper, ATL @ TB
TE4: Tyler Higbee, LAR vs ARI
TE5: Zach Ertz, PHI @ NYG
TE6: Darren Waller, OAK @ DEN
TE7: Jared Cook, NO @ CAR
TE8: Dallas Goedert, PHI @ NYG
TE9: Hunter Henry, LAC @ KC
TE10: O.J. Howard, TB vs ATL
TE11: Jacob Hollister, SEA vs SF
TE12: Jack Doyle, IND @ JAC
TE13: Jonnu Smith, TEN @ HOU
TE14: Noah Fant, DEN vs OAK
TE15: Mark Andrews, BAL vs PIT
TE16: Mike Gesicki, MIA @ NE
TE17: Greg Olsen, CAR vs NO
TE18: Kyle Rudolph, MIN vs CHI
TE19: Jason Witten, DAL vs WAS
TE20: Kaden Smith, NYG vs PHI
TE21: Cameron Brate, TB vs ATL
TE22: Darren Fells, HOU vs TEN
TE23: Tyler Eifert, CIN vs CLE
TE24: Hayden Hurst, BAL vs PIT
TE25: Jimmy Graham, GB @ DET
TE26: Irv Smith Jr., MIN vs CHI
TE27: Vance McDonald, PIT @ BAL
TE28: Blake Jarwin, DAL vs WAS
TE29: Gerald Everett, LAR vs ARI
TE30: Jesper Horsted, CHI @ MIN
Week 17 fantasy football tight end rankings (non-PPR scoring):
TE1: George Kittle, SF @ SEA
TE2: Travis Kelce, KC vs LAC
TE3: Austin Hooper, ATL @ TB
TE4: Tyler Higbee, LAR vs ARI
TE5: Darren Waller, OAK @ DEN
TE6: Zach Ertz, PHI @ NYG
TE7: Jared Cook, NO @ CAR
TE8: Dallas Goedert, PHI @ NYG
TE9: O.J. Howard, TB vs ATL
TE10: Hunter Henry, LAC @ KC
TE11: Jacob Hollister, SEA vs SF
TE12: Mark Andrews, BAL vs PIT
TE13: Jonnu Smith, TEN @ HOU
TE14: Noah Fant, DEN vs OAK
TE15: Jack Doyle, IND @ JAC
TE16: Greg Olsen, CAR vs NO
TE17: Mike Gesicki, MIA @ NE
TE18: Kyle Rudolph, MIN vs CHI
TE19: Jason Witten, DAL vs WAS
TE20: Cameron Brate, TB vs ATL
TE21: Kaden Smith, NYG vs PHI
TE22: Darren Fells, HOU vs TEN
TE23: Tyler Eifert, CIN vs CLE
TE24: Hayden Hurst, BAL vs PIT
TE25: Jesper Horsted, CHI @ MIN
TE26: Jimmy Graham, GB @ DET
TE27: Irv Smith Jr., MIN vs CHI
TE28: Vance McDonald, PIT @ BAL
TE29: Blake Jarwin, DAL vs WAS
TE30: Gerald Everett, LAR vs ARI