Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

Check out more of Kevin’s rankings: QB, RB, TE, kicker, defense and flex.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

WR Start of the Week: Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos (vs. OAK)

Back in Week 1, Sutton converted seven-of-eight targets into a season-high 120 yards against the Oakland Raiders. Despite catching passes from three different (less-than-elite) quarterbacks in 2019, the second-year receiver has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark (68/1,060/6) in his breakout season.

Kicking off his 2019 campaign with remarkable consistency, Sutton surpassed 50 receiving yards in nine of his first 10 games and the exception was a 40-yard performance in Week 2. While he has been less consistent recently, with 41 yards or fewer in three of his past five games, Sutton has had his first two games of double-digit targets in back-to-back weeks entering the season finale.

Against a shaky pass defense that has surrendered the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts this season, Sutton has the potential for another big game, assuming his target share remains high.

WR Sit of the Week: Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings (vs. CHI)

Perhaps you haven’t noticed, but this will be Thielen’s third game back from an extended absence due to his hamstring injury. One week after a 3/27 performance against the Chargers, Thielen put up a goose egg against the Packers on Monday Night Football.

Given the fact that the Vikings have the No. 6 seed sewn up, with no chance to improve upon it, it’s possible that Thielen doesn’t play a full game in Week 17. In his first matchup against the Bears, who have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers this season, Thielen had two receptions for only six scoreless yards on six targets.

Week 17 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (half-PPR scoring):

WR1: Michael Thomas, NO @ CAR

WR2: Julio Jones, ATL @ TB

WR3: Davante Adams, GB @ DET

WR4: Tyreek Hill, KC vs LAC

WR5: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU vs TEN

WR6: Robert Woods, LAR vs ARI

WR7: Courtland Sutton, DEN vs OAK

WR8: Julian Edelman, NE vs MIA

WR9: Allen Robinson, CHI @ MIN

WR10: A.J. Brown, TEN @ HOU

WR11: Keenan Allen, LAC @ KC

WR12: Amari Cooper, DAL vs WAS

WR13: Devante Parker, MIA @ NE

WR14: Kenny Golladay, DET vs GB

WR15: Breshad Perriman, TB vs ATL

WR16: Terry McLaurin, WAS @ DAL

WR17: Stefon Diggs, MIN vs CHI

WR18: Tyler Lockett, SEA vs SF

WR19: D.J. Moore, CAR vs NO

WR20: Tyler Boyd, CIN vs CLE

WR21: Cooper Kupp, LAR vs ARI

WR22: Michael Gallup, DAL vs WAS

WR23: Jarvis Landry, CLE @ CIN

WR24: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE @ CIN

WR25: D.K. Metcalf, SEA vs SF

WR26: Emmanuel Sanders, SF @ SEA

WR27: T.Y. Hilton, IND @ JAC

WR28: D.J. Chark, JAC vs IND

WR29: Mike Williams, LAC @ KC

WR30: John Brown, BUF vs NYJ

WR31: Deebo Samuel, SF @ SEA

WR32: Justin Watson, TB vs ATL

WR33: Darius Slayton, NYG vs PHI

WR34: Anthony Miller, CHI @ MIN

WR35: Greg Ward, PHI @ NYG

WR36: Christian Kirk, ARI @ LAR

WR37: Adam Thielen, MIN vs CHI

WR38: Sterling Shepard, NYG vs PHI

WR39: Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ BUF

WR40: Golden Tate, NYG vs PHI

WR41: Robby Anderson, NYJ @ BUF

WR42: Chris Conley, JAC vs IND

WR43: Brandin Cooks, LAR vs ARI

WR44: James Washington, PIT @ BAL

WR45: Tyrell Williams, OAK @ DEN

WR46: Larry Fitzgerald, ARI @ LAR

WR47: John Ross, CIN vs CLE

WR48: Dede Westbrook, JAC vs IND

WR49: Diontae Johnson, PIT @ BAL

WR50: Zach Pascal, IND @ JAC

WR51: Russell Gage, ATL @ TB

WR52: Steven Sims, WAS @ DAL

WR53: Danny Amendola, DET vs GB

WR54: Kenny Stills, HOU vs TEN

WR55: Sammy Watkins, KC vs LAC

WR56: Curtis Samuel, CAR vs NO

WR57: Cole Beasley, BUF vs NYJ

WR58: Randall Cobb, DAL vs WAS

WR59: JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT @ BAL

WR60: Hunter Renfrow, OAK @ DEN

WR61: Allen Lazard, GB @ DET

WR62: Mohamed Sanu, NE vs MIA

WR63: Kendrick Bourne, SF @ SEA

WR64: N'Keal Harry, NE vs MIA

WR65: Albert Wilson, MIA @ NE

WR66: Ted Ginn, NO @ CAR

WR67: Marcus Johnson, IND @ JAC

WR68: Tre'Quan Smith, NO @ CAR

WR69: Jakobi Meyers, NE vs MIA

WR70: Kelvin Harmon, WAS @ DAL

Week 17 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (non-PPR scoring):

WR1: Julio Jones, ATL @ TB

WR2: Michael Thomas, NO @ CAR

WR3: Tyreek Hill, KC vs LAC

WR4: Davante Adams, GB @ DET

WR5: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU vs TEN

WR6: Robert Woods, LAR vs ARI

WR7: Courtland Sutton, DEN vs OAK

WR8: Julian Edelman, NE vs MIA

WR9: Allen Robinson, CHI @ MIN

WR10: A.J. Brown, TEN @ HOU

WR11: Amari Cooper, DAL vs WAS

WR12: Keenan Allen, LAC @ KC

WR13: Breshad Perriman, TB vs ATL

WR14: Kenny Golladay, DET vs GB

WR15: Tyler Lockett, SEA vs SF

WR16: Devante Parker, MIA @ NE

WR17: Terry McLaurin, WAS @ DAL

WR18: D.J. Moore, CAR vs NO

WR19: Stefon Diggs, MIN vs CHI

WR20: Cooper Kupp, LAR vs ARI

WR21: Tyler Boyd, CIN vs CLE

WR22: Michael Gallup, DAL vs WAS

WR23: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE @ CIN

WR24: D.K. Metcalf, SEA vs SF

WR25: Mike Williams, LAC @ KC

WR26: T.Y. Hilton, IND @ JAC

WR27: Jarvis Landry, CLE @ CIN

WR28: John Brown, BUF vs NYJ

WR29: Emmanuel Sanders, SF @ SEA

WR30: D.J. Chark, JAC vs IND

WR31: Deebo Samuel, SF @ SEA

WR32: Darius Slayton, NYG vs PHI

WR33: Justin Watson, TB vs ATL

WR34: Anthony Miller, CHI @ MIN

WR35: Christian Kirk, ARI @ LAR

WR36: Adam Thielen, MIN vs CHI

WR37: Robby Anderson, NYJ @ BUF

WR38: Sterling Shepard, NYG vs PHI

WR39: Greg Ward, PHI @ NYG

WR40: Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ BUF

WR41: Brandin Cooks, LAR vs ARI

WR42: Golden Tate, NYG vs PHI

WR43: Chris Conley, JAC vs IND

WR44: James Washington, PIT @ BAL

WR45: Tyrell Williams, OAK @ DEN

WR46: John Ross, CIN vs CLE

WR47: Zach Pascal, IND @ JAC

WR48: Russell Gage, ATL @ TB

WR49: Dede Westbrook, JAC vs IND

WR50: Larry Fitzgerald, ARI @ LAR

WR51: Diontae Johnson, PIT @ BAL

WR52: Kenny Stills, HOU vs TEN

WR53: Sammy Watkins, KC vs LAC

WR54: Steven Sims, WAS @ DAL

WR55: Curtis Samuel, CAR vs NO

WR56: Danny Amendola, DET vs GB

WR57: JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT @ BAL

WR58: Cole Beasley, BUF vs NYJ

WR59: Randall Cobb, DAL vs WAS

WR60: Allen Lazard, GB @ DET

WR61: Vyncint Smith, NYJ @ BUF

WR62: N'Keal Harry, NE vs MIA

WR63: Ted Ginn, NO @ CAR

WR64: Kendrick Bourne, SF @ SEA

WR65: Hunter Renfrow, OAK @ DEN

WR66: Albert Wilson, MIA @ NE

WR67: Mohamed Sanu, NE vs MIA

WR68: Tre'Quan Smith, NO @ CAR

WR69: Jakobi Meyers, NE vs MIA

WR70: Marcus Johnson, IND @ JAC