Fantasy Football: Week 17 WR Rankings
Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.
WR Start of the Week: Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos (vs. OAK)
Back in Week 1, Sutton converted seven-of-eight targets into a season-high 120 yards against the Oakland Raiders. Despite catching passes from three different (less-than-elite) quarterbacks in 2019, the second-year receiver has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark (68/1,060/6) in his breakout season.
Kicking off his 2019 campaign with remarkable consistency, Sutton surpassed 50 receiving yards in nine of his first 10 games and the exception was a 40-yard performance in Week 2. While he has been less consistent recently, with 41 yards or fewer in three of his past five games, Sutton has had his first two games of double-digit targets in back-to-back weeks entering the season finale.
Against a shaky pass defense that has surrendered the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts this season, Sutton has the potential for another big game, assuming his target share remains high.
WR Sit of the Week: Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings (vs. CHI)
Perhaps you haven’t noticed, but this will be Thielen’s third game back from an extended absence due to his hamstring injury. One week after a 3/27 performance against the Chargers, Thielen put up a goose egg against the Packers on Monday Night Football.
Given the fact that the Vikings have the No. 6 seed sewn up, with no chance to improve upon it, it’s possible that Thielen doesn’t play a full game in Week 17. In his first matchup against the Bears, who have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers this season, Thielen had two receptions for only six scoreless yards on six targets.
Week 17 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (half-PPR scoring):
WR1: Michael Thomas, NO @ CAR
WR2: Julio Jones, ATL @ TB
WR3: Davante Adams, GB @ DET
WR4: Tyreek Hill, KC vs LAC
WR5: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU vs TEN
WR6: Robert Woods, LAR vs ARI
WR7: Courtland Sutton, DEN vs OAK
WR8: Julian Edelman, NE vs MIA
WR9: Allen Robinson, CHI @ MIN
WR10: A.J. Brown, TEN @ HOU
WR11: Keenan Allen, LAC @ KC
WR12: Amari Cooper, DAL vs WAS
WR13: Devante Parker, MIA @ NE
WR14: Kenny Golladay, DET vs GB
WR15: Breshad Perriman, TB vs ATL
WR16: Terry McLaurin, WAS @ DAL
WR17: Stefon Diggs, MIN vs CHI
WR18: Tyler Lockett, SEA vs SF
WR19: D.J. Moore, CAR vs NO
WR20: Tyler Boyd, CIN vs CLE
WR21: Cooper Kupp, LAR vs ARI
WR22: Michael Gallup, DAL vs WAS
WR23: Jarvis Landry, CLE @ CIN
WR24: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE @ CIN
WR25: D.K. Metcalf, SEA vs SF
WR26: Emmanuel Sanders, SF @ SEA
WR27: T.Y. Hilton, IND @ JAC
WR28: D.J. Chark, JAC vs IND
WR29: Mike Williams, LAC @ KC
WR30: John Brown, BUF vs NYJ
WR31: Deebo Samuel, SF @ SEA
WR32: Justin Watson, TB vs ATL
WR33: Darius Slayton, NYG vs PHI
WR34: Anthony Miller, CHI @ MIN
WR35: Greg Ward, PHI @ NYG
WR36: Christian Kirk, ARI @ LAR
WR37: Adam Thielen, MIN vs CHI
WR38: Sterling Shepard, NYG vs PHI
WR39: Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ BUF
WR40: Golden Tate, NYG vs PHI
WR41: Robby Anderson, NYJ @ BUF
WR42: Chris Conley, JAC vs IND
WR43: Brandin Cooks, LAR vs ARI
WR44: James Washington, PIT @ BAL
WR45: Tyrell Williams, OAK @ DEN
WR46: Larry Fitzgerald, ARI @ LAR
WR47: John Ross, CIN vs CLE
WR48: Dede Westbrook, JAC vs IND
WR49: Diontae Johnson, PIT @ BAL
WR50: Zach Pascal, IND @ JAC
WR51: Russell Gage, ATL @ TB
WR52: Steven Sims, WAS @ DAL
WR53: Danny Amendola, DET vs GB
WR54: Kenny Stills, HOU vs TEN
WR55: Sammy Watkins, KC vs LAC
WR56: Curtis Samuel, CAR vs NO
WR57: Cole Beasley, BUF vs NYJ
WR58: Randall Cobb, DAL vs WAS
WR59: JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT @ BAL
WR60: Hunter Renfrow, OAK @ DEN
WR61: Allen Lazard, GB @ DET
WR62: Mohamed Sanu, NE vs MIA
WR63: Kendrick Bourne, SF @ SEA
WR64: N'Keal Harry, NE vs MIA
WR65: Albert Wilson, MIA @ NE
WR66: Ted Ginn, NO @ CAR
WR67: Marcus Johnson, IND @ JAC
WR68: Tre'Quan Smith, NO @ CAR
WR69: Jakobi Meyers, NE vs MIA
WR70: Kelvin Harmon, WAS @ DAL
Week 17 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (non-PPR scoring):
WR1: Julio Jones, ATL @ TB
WR2: Michael Thomas, NO @ CAR
WR3: Tyreek Hill, KC vs LAC
WR4: Davante Adams, GB @ DET
WR5: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU vs TEN
WR6: Robert Woods, LAR vs ARI
WR7: Courtland Sutton, DEN vs OAK
WR8: Julian Edelman, NE vs MIA
WR9: Allen Robinson, CHI @ MIN
WR10: A.J. Brown, TEN @ HOU
WR11: Amari Cooper, DAL vs WAS
WR12: Keenan Allen, LAC @ KC
WR13: Breshad Perriman, TB vs ATL
WR14: Kenny Golladay, DET vs GB
WR15: Tyler Lockett, SEA vs SF
WR16: Devante Parker, MIA @ NE
WR17: Terry McLaurin, WAS @ DAL
WR18: D.J. Moore, CAR vs NO
WR19: Stefon Diggs, MIN vs CHI
WR20: Cooper Kupp, LAR vs ARI
WR21: Tyler Boyd, CIN vs CLE
WR22: Michael Gallup, DAL vs WAS
WR23: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE @ CIN
WR24: D.K. Metcalf, SEA vs SF
WR25: Mike Williams, LAC @ KC
WR26: T.Y. Hilton, IND @ JAC
WR27: Jarvis Landry, CLE @ CIN
WR28: John Brown, BUF vs NYJ
WR29: Emmanuel Sanders, SF @ SEA
WR30: D.J. Chark, JAC vs IND
WR31: Deebo Samuel, SF @ SEA
WR32: Darius Slayton, NYG vs PHI
WR33: Justin Watson, TB vs ATL
WR34: Anthony Miller, CHI @ MIN
WR35: Christian Kirk, ARI @ LAR
WR36: Adam Thielen, MIN vs CHI
WR37: Robby Anderson, NYJ @ BUF
WR38: Sterling Shepard, NYG vs PHI
WR39: Greg Ward, PHI @ NYG
WR40: Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ BUF
WR41: Brandin Cooks, LAR vs ARI
WR42: Golden Tate, NYG vs PHI
WR43: Chris Conley, JAC vs IND
WR44: James Washington, PIT @ BAL
WR45: Tyrell Williams, OAK @ DEN
WR46: John Ross, CIN vs CLE
WR47: Zach Pascal, IND @ JAC
WR48: Russell Gage, ATL @ TB
WR49: Dede Westbrook, JAC vs IND
WR50: Larry Fitzgerald, ARI @ LAR
WR51: Diontae Johnson, PIT @ BAL
WR52: Kenny Stills, HOU vs TEN
WR53: Sammy Watkins, KC vs LAC
WR54: Steven Sims, WAS @ DAL
WR55: Curtis Samuel, CAR vs NO
WR56: Danny Amendola, DET vs GB
WR57: JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT @ BAL
WR58: Cole Beasley, BUF vs NYJ
WR59: Randall Cobb, DAL vs WAS
WR60: Allen Lazard, GB @ DET
WR61: Vyncint Smith, NYJ @ BUF
WR62: N'Keal Harry, NE vs MIA
WR63: Ted Ginn, NO @ CAR
WR64: Kendrick Bourne, SF @ SEA
WR65: Hunter Renfrow, OAK @ DEN
WR66: Albert Wilson, MIA @ NE
WR67: Mohamed Sanu, NE vs MIA
WR68: Tre'Quan Smith, NO @ CAR
WR69: Jakobi Meyers, NE vs MIA
WR70: Marcus Johnson, IND @ JAC