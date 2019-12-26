Fantasy Football: Week 17 RB Rankings
Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.
RB Start of the Week: Sony Michel, New England Patriots (vs. MIA)
It’s been a disappointing season for Michel, who scored as many touchdowns (six) during last year’s Super Bowl run as he has through 15 games this season. Perhaps due for some positive regression, Michel has not scored in eight consecutive games.
While the second-year back has yet to rush for 100 yards in a game this season, he’s coming off a season high (96) last week against Buffalo. In fact, his workload and production over the past two weeks—40 carries for 185 yards (4.63 YPC)—gives his fantasy owners a glimmer of hope for a big regular-season finale.
As the Patriots play for a first-round bye, they are more than two-TD home favorites with the highest implied total of the week. Miami’s recent competitiveness could help keep the game close enough to keep Michel on the field deeper into the game.
Back in Week 2, Michel had 21 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins, who have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. With multi-touchdown upside in a plus matchup, Michel will be one of my favorite DFS tournament plays this week.
RB Sit of the Week: David Montgomery, Chicago Bears (at MIN)
It’s been a disappointing season for the Bears, Montgomery included, as the rookie has averaged just 3.5 yards per carry this season. Like Michel, Montgomery has been on a rushing touchdown drought—seven games—even though he has a receiving score in Week 13.
Over his past seven games, Montgomery has 107 carries for 370 yards (3.46 YPC) and seven receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown. During that span, he has performed as fantasy’s RB34 (half-PPR scoring).
This week’s matchup is one of the more difficult for running backs, as the Vikings have allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to the position this season. In his first matchup against his division rivals, the former Iowa State Cyclone had high usage (24 touches) but limited success (67 scoreless yards and 2.52 YPC).
Week 17 fantasy football running back rankings (half-PPR scoring):
RB1: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs WAS
RB2: Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs NO
RB3: Saquon Barkley, NYG vs PHI
RB4: Aaron Jones, GB @ DET
RB5: Alvin Kamara, NO @ CAR
RB6: Leonard Fournette, JAC vs IND
RB7: Derrick Henry, TEN @ HOU
RB8: Nick Chubb, CLE @ CIN
RB9: Marlon Mack, IND @ JAC
RB10: Joe Mixon, CIN vs CLE
RB11: Melvin Gordon, LAC @ KC
RB12: Austin Ekeler, LAC @ KC
RB13: Sony Michel, NE vs MIA
RB14: Miles Sanders, PHI @ NYG
RB15: Kenyan Drake, ARI @ LAR
RB16: Le'Veon Bell, NYJ @ BUF
RB17: Phillip Lindsay, DEN vs OAK
RB18: Raheem Mostert, SF @ SEA
RB19: Devonta Freeman, ATL @ TB
RB20: DeAndre Washington, OAK @ DEN
RB21: Todd Gurley, LAR vs ARI
RB22: Adrian Peterson, WAS @ DAL
RB23: Devin Singletary, BUF vs NYJ
RB24: Damien Williams, KC vs LAC
RB25: James White, NE vs MIA
RB26: Mike Boone, MIN vs CHI
RB27: Kareem Hunt, CLE @ CIN
RB28: David Montgomery, CHI @ MIN
RB29: Carlos Hyde, HOU vs TEN
RB30: Ronald Jones II, TB vs ATL
RB31: Gus Edwards, BAL vs PIT
RB32: Tarik Cohen, CHI @ MIN
RB33: Patrick Laird, MIA @ NE
RB34: Latavius Murray, NO @ CAR
RB35: Boston Scott, PHI @ NYG
RB36: Travis Homer, SEA vs SF
RB37: Benny Snell Jr., PIT @ BAL
RB38: Rex Burkhead, NE vs MIA
RB39: Jordan Howard, PHI @ NYG
RB40: Royce Freeman, DEN vs OAK
RB41: Jamaal Williams, GB @ DET
RB42: Duke Johnson, HOU vs TEN
RB43: Justice Hill, BAL vs PIT
RB44: Kerryon Johnson, DET vs GB
RB45: Marshawn Lynch, SEA vs SF
RB46: Jaylen Samuels, PIT @ BAL
RB47: Jalen Richard, OAK @ DEN
RB48: Peyton Barber, TB vs ATL
RB49: Tevin Coleman, SF @ SEA
RB50: Chris Thompson, WAS @ DAL
RB51: Ameer Abdullah, MIN vs CHI
RB52: Josh Jacobs, OAK @ DEN
RB53: Dion Lewis, TEN @ HOU
RB54: James Conner, PIT @ BAL
RB55: Nyheim Hines, IND @ JAC
RB56: Giovani Bernard, CIN vs CLE
RB57: Robert Turbin, SEA vs SF
RB58: Jordan Wilkins, IND @ JAC
RB59: Matt Breida, SF @ SEA
RB60: David Johnson, ARI @ LAR
Week 17 fantasy football running back rankings (non-PPR scoring):
RB1: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs WAS
RB2: Saquon Barkley, NYG vs PHI
RB3: Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs NO
RB4: Aaron Jones, GB @ DET
RB5: Derrick Henry, TEN @ HOU
RB6: Leonard Fournette, JAC vs IND
RB7: Alvin Kamara, NO @ CAR
RB8: Nick Chubb, CLE @ CIN
RB9: Marlon Mack, IND @ JAC
RB10: Joe Mixon, CIN vs CLE
RB11: Melvin Gordon, LAC @ KC
RB12: Miles Sanders, PHI @ NYG
RB13: Sony Michel, NE vs MIA
RB14: Austin Ekeler, LAC @ KC
RB15: Phillip Lindsay, DEN vs OAK
RB16: Le'Veon Bell, NYJ @ BUF
RB17: Kenyan Drake, ARI @ LAR
RB18: Raheem Mostert, SF @ SEA
RB19: Devonta Freeman, ATL @ TB
RB20: DeAndre Washington, OAK @ DEN
RB21: Todd Gurley, LAR vs ARI
RB22: Adrian Peterson, WAS @ DAL
RB23: Devin Singletary, BUF vs NYJ
RB24: Damien Williams, KC vs LAC
RB25: Mike Boone, MIN vs CHI
RB26: Gus Edwards, BAL vs PIT
RB27: Carlos Hyde, HOU vs TEN
RB28: David Montgomery, CHI @ MIN
RB29: Kareem Hunt, CLE @ CIN
RB30: Ronald Jones II, TB vs ATL
RB31: James White, NE vs MIA
RB32: Boston Scott, PHI @ NYG
RB33: Latavius Murray, NO @ CAR
RB34: Patrick Laird, MIA @ NE
RB35: Tarik Cohen, CHI @ MIN
RB36: Travis Homer, SEA vs SF
RB37: Benny Snell Jr., PIT @ BAL
RB38: Jordan Howard, PHI @ NYG
RB39: Marshawn Lynch, SEA vs SF
RB40: Royce Freeman, DEN vs OAK
RB41: Rex Burkhead, NE vs MIA
RB42: Jamaal Williams, GB @ DET
RB43: Justice Hill, BAL vs PIT
RB44: Kerryon Johnson, DET vs GB
RB45: Duke Johnson, HOU vs TEN
RB46: Peyton Barber, TB vs ATL
RB47: Tevin Coleman, SF @ SEA
RB48: Robert Turbin, SEA vs SF
RB49: Jaylen Samuels, PIT @ BAL
RB50: Josh Jacobs, OAK @ DEN
RB51: James Conner, PIT @ BAL
RB52: Jalen Richard, OAK @ DEN
RB53: Jordan Wilkins, IND @ JAC
RB54: Ameer Abdullah, MIN vs CHI
RB55: Chris Thompson, WAS @ DAL
RB56: Dion Lewis, TEN @ HOU
RB57: Nyheim Hines, IND @ JAC
RB58: Giovani Bernard, CIN vs CLE
RB59: Matt Breida, SF @ SEA
RB60: Malcolm Brown, LAR vs ARI