Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

RB Start of the Week: Sony Michel, New England Patriots (vs. MIA)

It’s been a disappointing season for Michel, who scored as many touchdowns (six) during last year’s Super Bowl run as he has through 15 games this season. Perhaps due for some positive regression, Michel has not scored in eight consecutive games.

While the second-year back has yet to rush for 100 yards in a game this season, he’s coming off a season high (96) last week against Buffalo. In fact, his workload and production over the past two weeks—40 carries for 185 yards (4.63 YPC)—gives his fantasy owners a glimmer of hope for a big regular-season finale.

As the Patriots play for a first-round bye, they are more than two-TD home favorites with the highest implied total of the week. Miami’s recent competitiveness could help keep the game close enough to keep Michel on the field deeper into the game.

Back in Week 2, Michel had 21 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins, who have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. With multi-touchdown upside in a plus matchup, Michel will be one of my favorite DFS tournament plays this week.

RB Sit of the Week: David Montgomery, Chicago Bears (at MIN)

It’s been a disappointing season for the Bears, Montgomery included, as the rookie has averaged just 3.5 yards per carry this season. Like Michel, Montgomery has been on a rushing touchdown drought—seven games—even though he has a receiving score in Week 13.

Over his past seven games, Montgomery has 107 carries for 370 yards (3.46 YPC) and seven receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown. During that span, he has performed as fantasy’s RB34 (half-PPR scoring).

This week’s matchup is one of the more difficult for running backs, as the Vikings have allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to the position this season. In his first matchup against his division rivals, the former Iowa State Cyclone had high usage (24 touches) but limited success (67 scoreless yards and 2.52 YPC).

Week 17 fantasy football running back rankings (half-PPR scoring):

RB1: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs WAS

RB2: Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs NO

RB3: Saquon Barkley, NYG vs PHI

RB4: Aaron Jones, GB @ DET

RB5: Alvin Kamara, NO @ CAR

RB6: Leonard Fournette, JAC vs IND

RB7: Derrick Henry, TEN @ HOU

RB8: Nick Chubb, CLE @ CIN

RB9: Marlon Mack, IND @ JAC

RB10: Joe Mixon, CIN vs CLE

RB11: Melvin Gordon, LAC @ KC

RB12: Austin Ekeler, LAC @ KC

RB13: Sony Michel, NE vs MIA

RB14: Miles Sanders, PHI @ NYG

RB15: Kenyan Drake, ARI @ LAR

RB16: Le'Veon Bell, NYJ @ BUF

RB17: Phillip Lindsay, DEN vs OAK

RB18: Raheem Mostert, SF @ SEA

RB19: Devonta Freeman, ATL @ TB

RB20: DeAndre Washington, OAK @ DEN

RB21: Todd Gurley, LAR vs ARI

RB22: Adrian Peterson, WAS @ DAL

RB23: Devin Singletary, BUF vs NYJ

RB24: Damien Williams, KC vs LAC

RB25: James White, NE vs MIA

RB26: Mike Boone, MIN vs CHI

RB27: Kareem Hunt, CLE @ CIN

RB28: David Montgomery, CHI @ MIN

RB29: Carlos Hyde, HOU vs TEN

RB30: Ronald Jones II, TB vs ATL

RB31: Gus Edwards, BAL vs PIT

RB32: Tarik Cohen, CHI @ MIN

RB33: Patrick Laird, MIA @ NE

RB34: Latavius Murray, NO @ CAR

RB35: Boston Scott, PHI @ NYG

RB36: Travis Homer, SEA vs SF

RB37: Benny Snell Jr., PIT @ BAL

RB38: Rex Burkhead, NE vs MIA

RB39: Jordan Howard, PHI @ NYG

RB40: Royce Freeman, DEN vs OAK

RB41: Jamaal Williams, GB @ DET

RB42: Duke Johnson, HOU vs TEN

RB43: Justice Hill, BAL vs PIT

RB44: Kerryon Johnson, DET vs GB

RB45: Marshawn Lynch, SEA vs SF

RB46: Jaylen Samuels, PIT @ BAL

RB47: Jalen Richard, OAK @ DEN

RB48: Peyton Barber, TB vs ATL

RB49: Tevin Coleman, SF @ SEA

RB50: Chris Thompson, WAS @ DAL

RB51: Ameer Abdullah, MIN vs CHI

RB52: Josh Jacobs, OAK @ DEN

RB53: Dion Lewis, TEN @ HOU

RB54: James Conner, PIT @ BAL

RB55: Nyheim Hines, IND @ JAC

RB56: Giovani Bernard, CIN vs CLE

RB57: Robert Turbin, SEA vs SF

RB58: Jordan Wilkins, IND @ JAC

RB59: Matt Breida, SF @ SEA

RB60: David Johnson, ARI @ LAR

Week 17 fantasy football running back rankings (non-PPR scoring):

RB1: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs WAS

RB2: Saquon Barkley, NYG vs PHI

RB3: Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs NO

RB4: Aaron Jones, GB @ DET

RB5: Derrick Henry, TEN @ HOU

RB6: Leonard Fournette, JAC vs IND

RB7: Alvin Kamara, NO @ CAR

RB8: Nick Chubb, CLE @ CIN

RB9: Marlon Mack, IND @ JAC

RB10: Joe Mixon, CIN vs CLE

RB11: Melvin Gordon, LAC @ KC

RB12: Miles Sanders, PHI @ NYG

RB13: Sony Michel, NE vs MIA

RB14: Austin Ekeler, LAC @ KC

RB15: Phillip Lindsay, DEN vs OAK

RB16: Le'Veon Bell, NYJ @ BUF

RB17: Kenyan Drake, ARI @ LAR

RB18: Raheem Mostert, SF @ SEA

RB19: Devonta Freeman, ATL @ TB

RB20: DeAndre Washington, OAK @ DEN

RB21: Todd Gurley, LAR vs ARI

RB22: Adrian Peterson, WAS @ DAL

RB23: Devin Singletary, BUF vs NYJ

RB24: Damien Williams, KC vs LAC

RB25: Mike Boone, MIN vs CHI

RB26: Gus Edwards, BAL vs PIT

RB27: Carlos Hyde, HOU vs TEN

RB28: David Montgomery, CHI @ MIN

RB29: Kareem Hunt, CLE @ CIN

RB30: Ronald Jones II, TB vs ATL

RB31: James White, NE vs MIA

RB32: Boston Scott, PHI @ NYG

RB33: Latavius Murray, NO @ CAR

RB34: Patrick Laird, MIA @ NE

RB35: Tarik Cohen, CHI @ MIN

RB36: Travis Homer, SEA vs SF

RB37: Benny Snell Jr., PIT @ BAL

RB38: Jordan Howard, PHI @ NYG

RB39: Marshawn Lynch, SEA vs SF

RB40: Royce Freeman, DEN vs OAK

RB41: Rex Burkhead, NE vs MIA

RB42: Jamaal Williams, GB @ DET

RB43: Justice Hill, BAL vs PIT

RB44: Kerryon Johnson, DET vs GB

RB45: Duke Johnson, HOU vs TEN

RB46: Peyton Barber, TB vs ATL

RB47: Tevin Coleman, SF @ SEA

RB48: Robert Turbin, SEA vs SF

RB49: Jaylen Samuels, PIT @ BAL

RB50: Josh Jacobs, OAK @ DEN

RB51: James Conner, PIT @ BAL

RB52: Jalen Richard, OAK @ DEN

RB53: Jordan Wilkins, IND @ JAC

RB54: Ameer Abdullah, MIN vs CHI

RB55: Chris Thompson, WAS @ DAL

RB56: Dion Lewis, TEN @ HOU

RB57: Nyheim Hines, IND @ JAC

RB58: Giovani Bernard, CIN vs CLE

RB59: Matt Breida, SF @ SEA

RB60: Malcolm Brown, LAR vs ARI