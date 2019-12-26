Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

Check out more of Kevin’s rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, kicker, defense and flex.

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

QB Start of the Week: Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams (vs. ARI)

From Weeks 1 to 12, Goff was fantasy’s QB21. From Weeks 13 to 16, he is the QB10. During that four-game stretch, Goff has thrown multiple touchdowns every week and he’s been aided by high volume. Not only does he have 43-plus pass attempts in three of his past four games, but Goff has a total of 97 attempts over the past two weeks.

As disappointing as Goff and the Rams’ season has been overall, he’s set up to close the season on a positive note—at least from a fantasy perspective.

In his first matchup against the Cardinals in Week 13, Goff completed 32-of-43 for 424 yards (9.9 Y/A) and two touchdowns and finished the week with the sixth-most fantasy points. No team has allowed more fantasy points this season to opposing signal-callers than the Cardinals.

QB Sit of the Week: Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers (at KC)

Keeping in the spirit of the holidays and saying something nice about Rivers, only Jameis Winston (4,908) and Dak Prescott (4,599) have thrown for more yards this season than Rivers (4,334). And he hasn’t thrown as many interceptions as Winston (28). Nobody has, but Rivers has come as close as any other quarterback with 18.

Not only has Rivers thrown the second-most interceptions over his past eight seasons, he has a 12-year low in passing touchdowns (21). Even though he racked up 353 passing yards against the Chiefs in Week 11, he threw four interceptions that week. Rivers has thrown three or more picks in three of his past six games.

Week 17 fantasy football quarterback rankings:

QB1: Patrick Mahomes, KC vs LAC

QB2: Drew Brees, NO @ CAR

QB3: Jameis Winston, TB vs ATL

QB4: Dak Prescott, DAL vs WAS

QB5: Matt Ryan, ATL @ TB

QB6: Deshaun Watson, HOU vs TEN

QB7: Ryan Tannehill, TEN @ HOU

QB8: Jared Goff, LAR vs ARI

QB9: Tom Brady, NE vs MIA

QB10: Aaron Rodgers, GB @ DET

QB11: Carson Wentz, PHI @ NYG

QB12: Daniel Jones, NYG vs PHI

QB13: Russell Wilson, SEA vs SF

QB14: Jimmy Garoppolo, SF @ SEA

QB15: Kirk Cousins, MIN vs CHI

QB16: Kyler Murray, ARI @ LAR

QB17: Baker Mayfield, CLE @ CIN

QB18: Andy Dalton, CIN vs CLE

QB19: Gardner Minshew, JAC vs IND

QB20: Philip Rivers, LAC @ KC

QB21: Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA @ NE

QB22: Jacoby Brissett, IND @ JAC

QB23: Josh Allen, BUF vs NYJ

QB24: Drew Lock, DEN vs OAK

QB25: Mitch Trubisky, CHI @ MIN