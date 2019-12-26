Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

Check out more of Kevin’s rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, kicker and flex.

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17 fantasy football team defense rankings:

DST1: New England Patriots, NE vs MIA

DST2: New Orleans Saints, NO @ CAR

DST3: Green Bay Packers, GB @ DET

DST4: Pittsburgh Steelers, PIT @ BAL

DST5: Baltimore Ravens, BAL vs PIT

DST6: Kansas City Chiefs, KC vs LAC

DST7: Atlanta Falcons, ATL @ TB

DST8: San Francisco 49ers, SF @ SEA

DST9: New York Jets, NYJ @ BUF

DST10: Minnesota Vikings, MIN vs CHI

DST11: Indianapolis Colts, IND @ JAC

DST12: Buffalo Bills, BUF vs NYJ

DST13: Los Angeles Rams, LAR vs ARI

DST14: Philadelphia Eagles, PHI @ NYG

DST15: Dallas Cowboys, DAL vs WAS

DST16: Denver Broncos, DEN vs OAK

DST17: Seattle Seahawks, SEA vs SF

DST18: Houston Texans, HOU vs TEN

DST19: Tennessee Titans, TEN @ HOU

DST20: Cleveland Browns, CLE @ CIN

DST21: Cincinnati Bengals, CIN vs CLE

DST22: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TB vs ATL

DST23: New York Giants, NYG vs PHI

DST24: Chicago Bears, CHI @ MIN

DST25: Oakland Raiders, OAK @ DEN