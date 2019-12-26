Fantasy Football: Week 17 Defense Rankings
Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.
Week 17 fantasy football team defense rankings:
DST1: New England Patriots, NE vs MIA
DST2: New Orleans Saints, NO @ CAR
DST3: Green Bay Packers, GB @ DET
DST4: Pittsburgh Steelers, PIT @ BAL
DST5: Baltimore Ravens, BAL vs PIT
DST6: Kansas City Chiefs, KC vs LAC
DST7: Atlanta Falcons, ATL @ TB
DST8: San Francisco 49ers, SF @ SEA
DST9: New York Jets, NYJ @ BUF
DST10: Minnesota Vikings, MIN vs CHI
DST11: Indianapolis Colts, IND @ JAC
DST12: Buffalo Bills, BUF vs NYJ
DST13: Los Angeles Rams, LAR vs ARI
DST14: Philadelphia Eagles, PHI @ NYG
DST15: Dallas Cowboys, DAL vs WAS
DST16: Denver Broncos, DEN vs OAK
DST17: Seattle Seahawks, SEA vs SF
DST18: Houston Texans, HOU vs TEN
DST19: Tennessee Titans, TEN @ HOU
DST20: Cleveland Browns, CLE @ CIN
DST21: Cincinnati Bengals, CIN vs CLE
DST22: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TB vs ATL
DST23: New York Giants, NYG vs PHI
DST24: Chicago Bears, CHI @ MIN
DST25: Oakland Raiders, OAK @ DEN