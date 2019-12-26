Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants Betting Preview

NFC East division foes meet when New York hosts Philadelphia at 4:25 p.m. ET on Dec. 29, 2019 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. The Eagles clinch the NFC East title and will host a Wild Card game with a win. The Giants have scored a lot of points during two straight wins and look to play spoilers during their season-ending home game.

Spread: Eagles -4.5 (-110) | Giants +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Eagles (-215) | Giants (+185)

Game Total: OVER 45 (-110) | UNDER 45 (-110)

Philadelphia Eagles’ Recent Form

Taking control of the NFC East title race, Philadelphia topped Dallas 17-9 during Week 16 action. After a 37-27 win over the Redskins in Washington, and a 23-17 OT victory against the Giants at home, the Eagles are playing a fourth straight division rivalry game. Each of those games was a “must-win” match, so Philadelphia is battle-tested.

· Betting Record: SU 8-7 | ATS 6-9 | O/U 7-8

· Offense: 15, scoring 23.4 points per game

· Defense: 16, allowing 22.5 points per game

· Turnover Rank: 23rd with a -5 differential

New York Giants’ Recent Form

Turning back to rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, New York (4-11) let a 35-21 lead slip away before winning 41-35 in overtime last week in Washington. Jones tossed a career-high five touchdowns and Saquon Barkley racked up 279 total yards and two TDs in the win. New York is looking for its first three-game winning streak since the 2016 NFL season.

· Betting Record: SU 4-11 | ATS 7-8 | O/U 9-6

· Offense: 19, scoring 21.6 points per game

· Defense: 29, allowing 27.8 points per game

· Turnover Rank: 30th with a -15 differential

Eagles vs. Giants Playoff Scenarios: What’s at Stake?

While some Week 17 contests have several layers of playoff implications, San Francisco vs. Seattle for example, the Eagles’ mission is fairly straightforward. Looking for a second division title over three seasons, Philadelphia wins the NFC East with a victory. If the Eagles lose, and Dallas defeats Washington, the Cowboys are division champions.

Playoff eliminated, New York has been competitive in Week 17 home games during the last two seasons. The Giants won 18-10 against Washington in 2017 and lost a close contest 36-35 to playoff-bound Dallas last year. After a 36-20 victory over Miami during its last home game in Week 15, New York is 2-5 SU and ATS as hosts. Giants rookie QB Daniel Jones gets his first taste of this rivalry series.

Giants vs. Eagles Recent History – Week 14 Rematch

New York lost the first meeting 23-17 in OT during Week 14 action in Philadelphia. Zach Ertz caught a TD pass with less than two minutes to play to tie the contest. Ertz then finished an eight-play 75-yard drive with a TD catch in OT to keep the Eagles’ season alive. Since 2008, Philadelphia is 10-2 SU and 9-3 ATS versus the Giants in New York.

Injury Updates: Both Teams Have Questionable Stars

Huge for Philadelphia, leading receiver TE Zach Ertz is questionable with a rib injury. For a bruiser like Ertz, who makes his living taking tough hits over the middle, a rib injury is bad news. If he does suit up, Ertz may be used as a decoy and there is a risk that he won’t finish the game. Dallas Goedert will see added playing time and targets.

Out since Week 10 with a shoulder injury, Philadelphia expects to have Jordan Howard back for this game. Howard was averaging 4.4 yards per carry before being injured during Week 9 action. Rookie Miles Sanders has posted 635 total yards and four TDs with Howard sidelined and will remain heavily involved in the Eagles’ injury-riddled offense.

Hobbled by a knee injury, Giants’ leading receiver Darius Slayton is questionable. Slayton, who has 690 yards and eight touchdowns, saw just two targets and was held without a catch last week versus Washington. Led by Golden Tate, Barkley and Sterling Shepard, New York receivers piled up 352 yards and five touchdowns against the Redskins.

Eagles Play Well on the Road at MetLife Stadium

Philadelphia has outscored the Giants by a 316-223 combined count while winning 10 of the past 12 games in New York. The last seven contests have gone over the game total. The Eagles won and covered during a 34-13 victory against the Giants at MetLife Stadium last season. Decent weather for December, above-freezing temperatures and a possible shower is the game day forecast for New Jersey.

New York vs. Philadelphia Final Thoughts and Pick

No matter how each team is trending, these teams have played a lot of close contests recently as six of the past eight games were decided by five points of less. While making the playoffs is motivation for the Eagles, this is the Giants’ “Super Bowl” and they would love to knock one of their most bitter rivals out of the postseason. With a lean toward New York covering—bet the game total over 45 points.

Pick: OVER 45 Points

Season Record: 34-52-2