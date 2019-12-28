Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Patriots owner Robert Kraft could face a felony charge—and up to five years in prison—in connection with his prostitution case, according to The Sun-Sentinel.

Prosecutors argued in recent court filings that Kraft committed a third-degree felony, reports The Sun-Sentinel. In February, Kraft pleaded not guilty to two separate misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution.

Kraft was one of 25 people charged in February in a investigation into the use of massage parlors for prostitution and human trafficking. Police said there was video evidence showing Kraft involved in sex acts twice at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla. Prosecutors alleged he was seen at the spa on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20, with the second visit coming hours before the Patriots beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship in Kansas City.

In May, a judge tossed out the secretly recorded tapes and said prosecutors couldn't use video evidence. The judge ruled police did not have a lawful "sneak-and-peek" warrant for the surveillance cameras. Kraft has maintained his innocence since being charged.

The Sun-Sentinel reports that the felony charges depend on whether the prosecution wins its appeal. Elevating multiple misdemeanors to a felony would be an unusual move in Florida.