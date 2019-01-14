The Kansas City Chiefs hold a slight edge over the New England Patriots in the all-time head-to-head series between the two teams.

In the 36 games that the teams have played leading up to the 2019 AFC championship game, the Chiefs have walked away victorious in 18 of the contests. Their 18-15-3 record includes a five-game winning streak that stretched from 1967 through 1973.

The squads took a four-year hiatus from each other after that five-game run from the Chiefs, and then another after the Patriots won the 1977 contest. New England won the meeting in 1981. The teams didn't see each other after that until 1990.

Of the 36 games played against each other so far, only one has come in the postseason. New England won a divisional round game at home against Kansas City in 2016, 27-20.

The Patriots also won the last meeting between the teams when it prevailed in a 43-40 shootout Oct. 14, 2018. It was the highest scoring game between the teams.

As the home team, the Chiefs are 11-3-1 in the series. The last meeting between the squads in Kansas City was a 41-14 pummeling by the Chiefs in 2014. The tie was a 27-27 contest in 1966.

The other two ties in the series happened in the years prior and took place in Boston back when the Patriots were located there. A 1963 meeting ended 24 all and a matchup in 1965 ended 10-10.