The nine-member MMQB/Sports Illustrated panel have cast their ballots voting for the annual MMQB NFL honors. Unlike the AP awards, we do a top-five ballot for every award (top 10 for MVP), awarding points on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis. The candidate who receives the highest number of points in voting is deemed the winner.

Here are our 2019 award winners for eight different NFL honors.

EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR

1. Eric DeCosta, Baltimore Ravens (34 points, 5 first-place votes)

2. John Lynch, San Francisco 49ers (33 points, 4 first-place votes)

3. Brandon Beane, Buffalo Bills (29 points)

4. Jon Robinson, Tennessee Titans (11 points)

5. Mike Mayock, Oakland Raiders (8 points)

6. Brian Gutekunst, Green Bay Packers (7 points)

T-7. John Schneider, Seattle Seahawks (6 points)

T-7. Brett Veach, Kansas City Chiefs (6 points)

9. Bill O'Brien, Houston Texans (1 point)



COACH OF THE YEAR

1. John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens (37 points, 5 first-place votes)

2. Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers (30 points, 2 first-place votes)

3. Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills (17 points, 1 first-place vote)

4. Sean Payton, New Orleans Saints (16 points)

5. Brian Flores, Miami Dolphins (11 points, 1 first-place vote)

6. Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers (7 points)

7. Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans (5 points)

8. Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers (3 points)

T-9. Bill Belichick, New England Patriots (2 points)

T-9. Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs (2 points)

11. Adam Gase, New York Jets (1 point)

COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans (33 points, 3 first-place votes)

2. Darren Waller, TE, Oakland Raiders (28 points, 4 first-place votes)

3. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings (25 points, 2 first-place votes)

4. Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers (19 points)

5. Brandon Brooks, G, Philadelphia Eagles (11 points)

6. Earl Thomas, S, Seattle Seahawks (9 points)

7. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams (6 points)

8. Travis Frederick, C, Dallas Cowboys (4 points)

DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

1. Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers (45 points, 9 first-place votes)

2. Devin Bush, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers (26 points)

3. Josh Allen, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars (25 points)

4. Juan Thornhill, S, Kansas City Chiefs (17 points)

T-5. Maxx Crosby, DE, Oakland Raiders (10 points)

T-5. Devin White, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10 points)

7. C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S, New Orleans Saints (2 points)

OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

1. Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders (25 points, 2 first-place votes)

2. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals (32 points, 4 first-place votes)

3. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans (29 points, 1 first-place vote)

4. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Redskins (23 points, 2 first-place votes)

5. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (16 points)

6. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers (2 points)

7. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks (1 point)

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots (43 points, 7 first-place votes)

2. T.J. Watt, OLB, Pittsburgh Steelers (35 points, 1 first-place vote)

3. Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers (21 points, 1 first-place vote)

4. Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams (15 points)

5. Chandler Jones, OLB, Arizona Cardinals (6 points)

6. Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Pittsburgh Steelers (4 points)

T-7. Tre'Davious White, CB, Buffalo Bills (3 points)

T-7. Shaq Barrett, OLB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3 points)

T-7. Za’Darious Smith, OLB, Green Bay Packers (3 points)

10. Marlon Humphrey, CB, Baltimore Ravens (2 points)

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR (NON-QBS)

1. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints (42 points, 6 first-place votes)

2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers (31 points, 1 first-place vote)

T-3. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans (20 points, 1 first-place vote)

T-3. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers (20 points)

5. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers (12 points, 1 first-place vote)

6. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings (6 points)

7. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns (4 points)

8. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers (2 points)

9. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs (1 point)

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

1. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens (90 points, 9 first-place votes)

2. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks (76 points)

3. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs (56 points)

4. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints (55 points)

5. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles (35 points)

6. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans (34 points)

7. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys (23 points)

8. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans (22 points)

9. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers (19 points)

10. Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots (18 points)

11. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints (14 points)

T-12. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers (11 points)

T-12. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers (11 points)

14. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers (10 points)

15. Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams (6 points)

T-16. Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers (5 points)

T-16. Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Miami Dolphins (5 points)

18. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots (4 points)

19. Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers (3 points)

