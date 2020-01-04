Lamar Jackson was named an All-Pro on Friday, but the Ravens quarterback is setting his sights on a loftier goal to close the 2019 season.

"I want a Super Bowl," Jackson told ESPN’s Jamison Hensley on Friday. "All the accolades and stuff like that, I'll cherish that another time. I'm trying to chase something else right now."

Jackson turned in quite the impressive second season in 2019. The former Heisman Trophy winner became the first player in NFL history to throw for 3,000 yards and run for 1,000 yards. Jackson also tallied 43 touchdowns and is likely to be named NFL MVP in late January.

The Louisville product will take the field next in the Divisional Round on Jan. 11. Jackson logged just one playoff start last season, and he struggled mightily in a loss to the Chargers. Jackson completed just 14 of 29 passes, ending the afternoon with 194 passing yards and one interception.

"That game still motivates me,” Jackson told Hensley. "I still haven't played my second playoff game yet. ... That game is over with. We've been having a great year this year. We just got to keep it going. I want a Super Bowl. I'm not worried about that. That was my rookie season."

Jackson and the Ravens finished 2019 with the NFL's best record at 14–2. Baltimore last reached the Super Bowl in February 2013, defeating Colin Kaepernick and the 49ers in New Orleans.