Former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is flying to Dallas to meet with the Cowboys on Saturday, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

McCarthy will be Dallas' first interview for its head coaching vacancy on Saturday, per Rapoport. Jason Garrett has not been formally fired, but "the expectation is [the Cowboys] are moving on," according to Rapoport. Garrett's contract with the Cowboys expires on Jan. 14.

McCarthy is expected to be the first of multiple candidates interviewed for Dallas' head coach search. The Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones are focusing primarily on former NFL head coaches, per Rapoport. Marvin Lewis in another potential candidate for Dallas' coaching vacancy.

McCarthy went 125–77–2 in 13 seasons with the Packers from 2006-18. He guided Green Bay to the playoffs nine times, and McCarthy won Super Bowl XLV alongside Aaron Rodgers in February 2011. The Packers went 11–16 in their last two seasons with McCarthy before he was fired on Dec. 2, 2018.

The Cowboys finished 8–8 in 2019 as they missed the playoffs for the seventh time in the last 10 seasons. Garrett will finish his Cowboys' coaching tenure at 85–67 if he is let go by the organization. Dallas never reached the NFC Championship in 10 years under Garrett.